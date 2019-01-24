Drone Sightings Keep Grounding Flights—Here’s Why That Keeps Happening

Drone sightings reported by airline pilots near Newark Airport in New Jersey this week renew questions about how to accommodate the devices in U.S. air space.

Reports of drones have grounded hundreds of flights at both London and New York-area airports within the last few weeks. Here is how the growing popularity of these devices could affect air travel in the future.

share this article

The ability of drones to interfere with airliners—and inconvenience passengers—has now been demonstrated on two continents, and the problem is likely to get worse as the number of small, unmanned devices multiply. Law enforcement authorities are trying to figure out who flew a drone so high and so close to Newark Liberty International Airport that incoming flights were held up briefly during a peak hour this week at one of the nation's busiest airports. Flights resumed within about 30 minutes—much more quickly than after a similar incident last month at London's Gatwick Airport. Here’s what happened and what is being done to prevent these devices from interfering with air travel in the future: What happened in New Jersey? The pilots of both a Southwest Airlines flight and a United Airlines flight reported seeing a drone around 3,500 feet (1,000 meters) above Teterboro, New Jersey, about 9 miles (15 kilometers) from the Newark airport, on Tuesday. As a precaution, the Federal Aviation Administration held up 43 flights already in the air and bound for Newark; nine landed instead at other airports. Another 170 Newark-bound planes were briefly delayed on the ground before taking off from other airports around the country. No video of the reported drone has surfaced. Normal #EWR operations have resumed after arrivals were briefly held by the FAA due to reports of drone activity north of the airport earlier this evening. We’re coordinating with the FAA & fully supporting all federal law enforcement authorities as they investigate this incident — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) January 23, 2019 Who was operating the drone?

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities have not determined who was operating the drone. The FAA alerted New Jersey State Police and the FBI. Are we sure there was a drone? Some drone operators are skeptical about a drone reported at 3,500 feet and whether pilots in a fast-moving jet could accurately identify such a tiny object. Vic Moss, a founder of Drone U, a drone-operator school based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said many consumer drones are restricted from going that high, although home-built devices or older drones are not. There are, however, videos online showing drones at such altitudes.



"It's possible, but it's just incredibly unlikely that it was an actual drone," Moss said. "Drones are the new UFO." What happened in London? In mid-December, hundreds of flights were canceled and more than 100,000 people were stranded or delayed over two days after reports of drones spotted near the runway at Gatwick Airport, a major international hub. A few days later, police arrested two men living near the airport but later cleared them, and no other suspects have been identified. Police also said that two drones found near the airport were not involved in the disruption. A few weeks later, a reported drone sighting briefly halted flights departing from London's Heathrow Airport, one of the world's busiest. Gatwick is investigating reports of a drone sighting. As a precaution we have suspended airfield operations. More to follow. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) December 21, 2018 Why is this happening?

Article continues below advertisement