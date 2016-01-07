Does an Airline Really Deserve Your Loyalty?

2016 certainly will be a milestone year for frequent fliers with lofty travel dreams.

American Airlines will follow the lead of its legacy brethren, United and Delta, by redesigning its loyalty program into one that is revenue based, leaving Alaska as the lone holdout of major network carriers in North America to award miles based upon distance flown. Fliers on American will now receive five miles per dollar spent, with elite members receiving more depending upon their specific status with the airline. What do these changes mean for you?

A free vacation, but at what price?

Let’s assume you plan your routine travel around flying with a certain airline or its partners so you can earn enough miles for that aspirational trip to, say, Hawaii. In the past, you could predict the number of miles you might need for an award, because a set price, or range of prices, was indicated on the airline’s award chart. But Delta announced that, in June 2016, it will change the way miles are redeemed, switiching to a sliding scale that is more closely tied to the dollar cost of that ticket. What’s worse is that Delta deleted its entire award chart from its website last year—something no other airline has done—making it even harder to estimate what awards will cost when it comes time to redeem your miles. Can you guess how much a ticket to Hawaii will cost nine months from now? Or how many miles Delta will charge you for that flight?

Loyalty programs have been extremely profitable for airlines. They built a value proposition that rewards customers for staying loyal to a single carrier, doling out perks and the promise of free travel. But loyalty is a two-way street. Loyalty program experts point out that if airlines continue to morph their frequent flier programs into “rebate systems,” the value for customers drops significantly, and travelers may become less interested in sticking with a carrier when the benefit they hope to receive becomes too difficult to attain. And if rewards are becoming too hard to earn, is it even worth playing the game?

Which kind of traveler are you?

In 2016, you are at a crossroads. You can remain loyal to one airline if you think it still brings great value in upgrades, mileage bonuses, and the eventual free trip. Maybe it still makes sense to go out of your way to fly a preferred carrier—to make connections instead of taking a nonstop flight, or travel at less convenient times so you can attain elite status or test your chances for a free upgrade. And when you do get to redeem that free mileage ticket to Hawaii, you’ll smile and think, ahh, that was all worth it.