Tips + NewsVisas + Passports
By Bailey Berg
  •  June 26, 2023

Do You Need a Passport to Go to Puerto Rico?

All you need to know about travel requirements to visit Puerto Rico.

Puerto-Rico-Passport-ElPretexto-Jesse-Echevarria.jpg

Photo by Jesse Echevarria

There’s a lot to love about Puerto Rico: scenic beaches, verdant rain forests, iconic dishes, coffee culture, a thriving agritourism scene. If you’re a U.S. citizen planning a trip to the enchanting island, you might be wondering whether you need a passport, or if other travel documents will suffice. Here’s what you need to know.

Do U.S. citizens need a passport to travel to Puerto Rico?

As a U.S. citizen, you do not need a passport to go to Puerto Rico.

Because Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, it is considered a domestic destination for American citizens. This means that you can travel to Puerto Rico using only your valid government-issued identification, such as a driver’s license or a state ID card.

This special arrangement is possible due to the Jones-Shafroth Act of 1917, which granted U.S. citizenship to Puerto Ricans. As a result, Puerto Rico is treated as part of the United States for immigration and travel purposes.

However, note that while you don’t need a passport to enter Puerto Rico as a U.S. citizen, you will still need one if you plan to travel beyond its borders. If your travel plans include visiting another nearby island, such as the neighboring Dominican Republic or the British Virgin Islands, you must carry a valid passport.

Travelers from outside the United States need to comply with the same passport and visa requirements as if they were entering anywhere else in the USA.

Islands can Americans visit without a passport

Beyond the obvious of Hawai‘i and Puerto Rico, Americans can also visit the U.S. Virgin Islands (St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas), the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, and Guam. Americans can also travel to certain Caribbean islands without a passport if they’re on a “closed-loop” cruise, which means it leaves from and comes back to the same U.S. port. The rules for sea travel were established under the Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative and allow Americans to travel to Bermuda, the Bahamas, and Mexico without a passport, specifically on closed-loop sailings.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
More from AFAR
Barbie Malibu DreamHouse Exterior
Hotels
Barbie’s Malibu Dream House Is Back on Airbnb—Here’s How to Snag a Stay
June 26, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
Mae Hamilton
Algarve,Portugal
Road Trips
These Epic Road Trips Don’t Require a Gas Station
June 26, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
Kathleen Rellihan
Los_Alamos_New_Mexico_Unsplash_Tim Mossholder An old midcentury gas pump in Los Alamos, New Mexico
History + Culture
Uncovering Secrets and Spies in “Atomic City,” New Mexico
June 23, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
Pat Tompkins
The Catedral de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe is just one example of Ponce's unique architecture.
History + Culture
This Puerto Rico Town Has Its Own Gaudi-Style Architecture
June 23, 2023 02:37 PM
 · 
Jen Ruiz
Southwest Airplane
Loyalty + Rewards
Score a 60,000-Point Bonus With the Latest Southwest Credit Card Offers
June 23, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
Paul Rubio
A seat on Qantas Airways' test flight to study passengers' wellbeing. The seat has a white pillow on it that says Qantas Research Flights in red
Air Travel News
A New Plane Might Be the Cure for Jet Lag
June 23, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
Barbara Peterson
Load More