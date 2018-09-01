Ditch the Dining Hall: U.S. College Towns With A+ Restaurants

Move over fried cheese sticks, bottled Ranch dressing, and overcooked cafeteria burgers: In these nine cities, destination-worthy cuisine is just as important as academic excellence.

In the ever-evolving restaurant culture of the United States, college hubs are emerging as new testing grounds for destination dining both high and low. With diverse populations that have a predilection toward creativity, these launch pad communities incubate groundbreaking culinary concepts that then spread across the country. A few of these towns are already famous for their food; these trailblazers are home to the establishment spots where chefs set the bar for college town dining long ago. In “upstart” towns, fresh talent is following in the footsteps of the old guard to advance the culinary culture in their respective cities. And keep an eye on the “renegade” towns, where the innovative chefs who don’t want to be tied to tradition are willing to wing it, succeed or fail. The Trailblazers Berkeley, California Alice Waters, of Berkeley’s Chez Panisse, is widely considered the founder of hyper-local, sustainably minded California cuisine. While her restaurant is a deservedly tough reservation, her cooking philosophy (focus on the highest quality local ingredients and minimize fancification) has influenced many envelope-pushing restaurants in the area (and beyond). Most notable is the nearby Gather, just a few blocks from the University of California at Berkeley. The casual restaurant espouses whole-animal butchery and showcases house-grown herbs on its creative cocktail menu. A few streets over, Comal epitomizes haute Mexican cuisine; devotees of its homemade chicharrones, squash blossom quesadillas, and white shrimp ceviche flock to the large covered patio. Ask for a bottle of the secret-recipe habañero sauce. Photo by Steve Pepple/Shutterstock Zingerman’s Delicatessen is a favorite of University of Michigan students and Ann Arbor residents. Ann Arbor, Michigan Home of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor is a small city with progressive values and tastes—the kind of place students often end up living in for the rest of their lives. When Zingerman’s Delicatessen was founded in 1982, it quickly established a reputation as one of the country’s top delis. Now, its Korean spin-off, Miss Kim serves family-style food that revolves around house-fermented kimchi and the best banchan in the state. On Liberty Street, Spencer co-owners Abby Olitzky and Steve Hall have built a culinary masterpiece complete with a list of natural wines, cheeses worthy of a diner’s full attention, and light-handed desserts. Tucson, Arizona

Plonk, just down the street, is part art gallery, part restaurant with wine-driven global cooking. It’s the only place in town that serves a vegan burger. Feast Raw Bar & Bistro is the upscale hot spot, with oysters, killer elk chops, and a sweet corn cake with crispy pork belly that may be the best dish in town. The Renegades Burlington, Vermont In Vermont, Hen of the Wood is a paragon of Burlington’s burgeoning restaurant culture and confidently rooted in ingredients sourced from the Green Mountains and Champlain Valley. Tied more to invention than tradition, the menu is inspired by what is most local and of the moment. The city’s craft beer scene reaches new heights at the waterfront Foam Brewers, where science-driven experiments have produced great brews like Hypoluxo, a sour ale with lactose and peach, and Mulholland, an IPA with coconut. It also serves spot-on charcuterie and cheese plates. Finally, El Cortijo, the “farm-to-taco” joint known for its handmade tortillas; ceviche; and the 25 tequilas behind its bar, has reinvented Mexican food in Burlington by incorporating local ingredients. Photo by Torgado/Shutterstock Lush Eugene is one of the last bastions of college counterculture. Eugene, Oregon Eugene is one of the last bastions of college counterculture in the United States, and vegans love it. Cornbread Cafe is the most successful attempt thus far to satisfy University of Oregon students’ desire for organic, vegan, non-GMO food. There, “Phish & Chips” means deep-fried seaweed tofu and “Chik’n & Waffle” is seitan (a soy derivative and a cousin of tofu) and a Belgian. The newest culinary disruptor in the neighborhood is Agate Alley Bistro, just one block from campus, which focuses on local ingredients presented in a global—mainly Mediterranean and Latin—style. Izakaya Meiji is Eugene’s only traditional Japanese tavern and the 100 plus entries on its whiskey list would be impressive even in Kyoto. Pair one of those with the homemade pickle plate and Shojin chowder (a Japanese temple vegan soup) for an irresistible combination. Madison, Wisconsin Twenty years ago, Madison’s restaurant scene was only marginally more sophisticated than that of its surrounding farmlands. Chef Odessa Piper’s L’Etoile brought wine consciousness and a focus on culinary technique to the city in 1999, but the past two decades have seen an explosion of cutting-edge cooking. The brick-and-mortar Taiwan Little Eats on State Street was the first place in Madison to serve traditional Southeast Asian street food like fried squid balls, Tainan braised pork, and tapioca pudding. The restaurant delivers lunches on order to University of Madison students when school is in session. Working Draft Beer Company on East Wilson Street is an homage to spontaneity with an ever-changing menu of food pairings and a seasonal menu of hop-driven craft beers, all wickedly cheap. Mint Mark is Madison’s destination fancy joint, featuring chef Sean Pharr’s homemade biscuits, local cheese selections, and a weekend brunch that has folks lined up out the door; the restaurant hosts a decidedly not-fancy Friday fish fry, too.