10 Distinctive Lighthouses in the California Bay Area

From Point Arena to Pacific Grove, here are 10 lighthouses near San Francisco and the Bay Area you can visit.

Combining history and mystery, lighthouses offer excellent excuses for detours, especially along the California coast. Despite advances in technology, many are still in use. In fact, several lighthouses across the United States have been transformed into museums and hostels. Here are ten eye-catching lighthouses in and around the San Francisco Bay Area that are particularly worth a visit. Point Bonita Lighthouse

To help ships navigate the San Francisco Bay during the Gold Rush Era, the Point Bonita Lighthouse was built in 1855 to mark the north entrance of the Golden Gate. The structure was originally built on a 300-foot ridge above the ocean. In 1877, the lighthouse was moved from that site to a new location at a lower elevation near the tip of Point Bonita. Today, this lighthouse is maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard and is open to the public Saturday through Monday afternoons. It’s reachable via a scenic half-mile trail in the Marin Headlands that culminates in a swaying bridge high above the waves. Photo by Shutterstock Alcatraz Island Lighthouse The active lighthouse on Alcatraz Island continues to flash its light while the former prison gets all the attention. Located at the southern end of Alcatraz Island near the entrance to the old penitentiary, the navigational tower became the first lighthouse built on the U.S. West Coast in 1854. In 1909, the original 50-foot tall lighthouse was demolished (due to damage from the 1906 earthquake), and a taller concrete tower—approximately 84 feet tall—was built near its original site. The lighthouse is still operated by the U.S. Coast Guard and functions as a museum on Alcatraz Island, which welcomes over 1.5 million visitors a year. Photo by Bill Florence/Shutterstock Fort Point Lighthouse The small light tower atop Fort Point is located just below the south end of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. Constructed in the mid-1850s by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the fort’s lighthouse was active from 1864 until 1934. It was built to protect the San Francisco Bay from naval attacks during the height of the Gold Rush, but ultimately, the fort never saw battle. Today, the National Historic Site remains open to the public on a seasonal basis. Photo by Andrew Cullen/Shutterstock Point Reyes Lighthouse This lighthouse sits on the tip of Point Reyes headlands, about an hour north of San Francisco. The historic light station was built in 1870 to help ships avoid a finger of land that sticks out 10 miles into the ocean. Although it hasn’t been in active service since 1975, the Point Reyes Lighthouse is now a popular attraction for visitors to the Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County. As with many lighthouses, it’s in a remote spot. Once you arrive at the parking lot, it’s about a half-mile walk to the visitor center. Then there are more than 300 steps to walk down to reach the lighthouse itself. Expect wind. Photo by Pat Tompkins Point Montara Lighthouse

The Point Montara Lighthouse was established in 1875 near Montara State Beach (located just north of Half Moon Bay, approximately 25 miles south of San Francisco). While the seaside lighthouse is no longer active, it does host a hostel on its grounds. The Point Montara Lighthouse Hostel offers basic bargain rooms—but the coastal setting and surrounding views are first-class. Photo by Pat Tompkins Walton Lighthouse If the Walton Lighthouse looks fresher than other 19th-century light stations, that’s because it is. This more than 40-foot tall structure in the coastal city of Santa Cruz was built in 2002. Situated about an hour south of San Francisco near Santa Cruz’s Seabright State Beach, the Walton Lighthouse itself is not open to the public, but if you look north across the water, in the distance, you’ll spot a red lighthouse that is. Photo by Pat Tompkins Santa Cruz Surfing Museum Lighthouse This redbrick lighthouse overlooking the Monterey Bay has been the home of the Santa Cruz Surfing Museum for the past 30 years. It’s an apt role for the building, as the waters right outside it attract plenty of surfers to Santa Cruz. The museum is tiny but loaded with surf memorabilia, including several heavy old wooden boards. Plus, it’s free to explore. Photo by Shutterstock Pigeon Point Lighthouse

