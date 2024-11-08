This Airline’s Stopover Program Lets You See Portugal’s Hot Springs, Villages, and Waterfalls—For Free

Imagine turning your layover into a rejuvenating wellness retreat in Portugal—at no extra airfare cost. That’s now possible with TAP Air Portugal’s Stopover Program, which allows travelers to explore Portugal for up to 10 days between flights.

From thermal springs and yoga retreats to scenic hikes and farm-to-fork dining, you can use your layover time to recharge body and mind among Portugal’s diverse and beautiful landscapes. With direct flights from major U.S. cities to Lisbon and Porto and connections to Europe and Africa, TAP is making it easier than ever to incorporate wellness into your travel plans. Here’s how to make the most of your extended wellness layover in Portugal.

Visit Peneda-Gerês National Park

São Bento in Peneda-Gerês Courtesy of Pousadas de Portugal

An hour’s drive from Porto, Peneda-Gerês National Park seems like another world. Here, indigenous eagles circle over mountains and valleys surrounding ancient stone villages.

For something refreshing, visit the Fecha de Barjas Waterfall, also known as the Tahiti Waterfall, near the village of Gerês. Keep an eye out for the wild Garrano horses. These small, sturdy creatures have roamed these hills for centuries. The rugged five-mile trail from Campo do Gerês to Calcedónia grants stunning views of the park’s diverse landscapes, from lush forests to rocky peaks.

Natural Pools in Peneda-Gerês National Park Courtesy of NC-ND AT Porto and the North

When it comes to accommodations, look for Pousadas, a network of luxury hotels often located in historic buildings, such as castles, monasteries, convents, and other culturally significant sites. Alternatively, get closer to nature at glamping and camping sites within the park.

Swim at Central Portugal’s river beaches

Piodão River Beach Historical Village Courtesy of ARPT Centro de Portugal

Imagine swimming in a calm river, surrounded by pristine nature. In Foz d'Égua, two sparkling rivers meet under a picturesque stone bridge. Piódão, with houses built from schist stone (a local metamorphic rock that readily splits into slate-like layers) along the hillside, looks like it’s out of a fairytale and is also perfect for a dip on a hot day. These Schist Villages, characterized by distinctive dark stone buildings, are a unique feature of central Portugal’s landscape.

Consider staying in a traditional schist house, many of which have been reimagined as cozy guesthouses. Some villages also have small, family-run hotels that blend traditional architecture with modern comforts.

Soak in thermal baths at São Pedro do Sul

Feeling tense from travel? Linger in Central Portugal to enjoy the thermal waters of São Pedro do Sul. These baths have been soothing aches since Roman times. You can get modern spa treatments in a historic setting at the Balneário Rainha D. Amélia, a beautifully restored 19th-century bathhouse.

This ultra-relaxing spot is easily reached as a side trip from Viseu, an alluring Iron Age city about 50 miles east of Porto. From Viseu, it’s a 30-minute drive or short bus ride (check timetables as services are limited) to São Pedro do Sul.

After your soak, return to Viseu to admire its grand historic buildings with a glass of local Dão wine. Spa hotels are popular here, offering direct access to thermal treatments. For a more intimate experience, look for quintas, traditional country estates turned into bed-and-breakfasts.

See the beautiful historic villages of Monsanto and Sortelha

Hikers’ and photographers’ dreams, Portugal’s Historical Villages, like Monsanto and Sortelha, seem frozen in time. In Monsanto, houses squeeze between, under, and even in giant boulders. The rough trails around Sortelha’s medieval walls have incredible views of the surrounding countryside. This dramatic setting may look familiar to some—Monsanto served as a filming location for House Targaryen in the first season of House of the Dragon, the hit Game of Thrones prequel.

Many historic villages offer unique stays in centuries-old houses or even parts of castles, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in Portugal’s rich history.

Enjoy the queen’s hot springs

For centuries, the Caldas da Rainha (“Hot Springs of the Queen”) has been a favorite wellness destination among Portuguese high society. After a soak in the town’s celebrated thermal waters, check out the whimsical ceramics at the Bordallo Pinheiro Factory. The José Malhoa Museum houses an impressive collection of 19th- and 20th-century Portuguese art. Don’t leave without trying the local pastry, cavacas das Caldas, crispy, sugar-coated biscuit-like treats. Look for art-inspired boutique hotels or guesthouses decorated with local ceramics for an unmistakably Portuguese experience.

Explore the Algarve

Hone your surf skills in Aljezur Courtesy of AT Algarve

The Algarve isn’t just about beaches (though those are pretty spectacular). Try a yoga class on the cliffs of Sagres, with the Atlantic stretching to the horizon. Surf schools in Aljezur cater to all levels. Golfers can play the Monte Rei course, designed by Jack Nicklaus, which offers a challenge with stunning views.

For a change of pace, head east to the charming town of Tavira, known for its Roman bridge, historic churches, and traditional architecture. Boats make the short hop from here to the sandy Ria Formosa Natural Park, a labyrinth of lagoons, islands, and sandy peninsulas home to abundant flora and fauna.

The Algarve offers a wide range of places to stay, including secluded five-star resorts with spas and eco-lodges focused on sustainability and farm-to-fork food. Glamping is increasingly popular, and warm temperatures invite long nights under the stars.

Go hiking and visit thermal baths and vineyards in the Azores

A quick flight from Lisbon and you’re in the Azores archipelago, nature’s wellness retreat, where nine windswept islands offer distinctly different experiences. On São Miguel, take a dip in the iron-rich waters of Poça da Dona Beija—your skin will thank you. The Terra Nostra Garden in Furnas is a botanical wonderland with a geothermal pool at its heart.

For a truly jaw-dropping sight, head to Sete Cidades, where a volcanic crater forms twin lakes of contrasting blue and green—it’s no wonder this is one of the most photographed spots on the islands. On peaceful Terceira, there are more cows than people (the dairy products from these happy, free-roaming cows are out of this world), and the Algar do Carvão lets you walk into the heart of an extinct volcano.

Rustic-chic properties and eco-friendly tourism are big in the Azores. Look for farm stays or casas de campo for a taste of island life. Stylish eco retreats are growing in popularity across the islands. Some properties even have private thermal pools.

TAP Air Portugal’s Stopover Program makes exploring these Portuguese wellness gems more accessible than ever. The airline’s extensive network includes daily flights out of seven U.S. gateways to more than 60 destinations in Europe and Africa (including seven domestic destinations in Portugal). With the Stopover Program, you can extend your layover in Portugal for up to 10 days at no additional airfare cost, giving you ample time to explore these wellness destinations.

What’s more, Stopover passengers have access to over 500 exclusive offers and discounts from more than 150 national partners—a level of value unmatched by other airline stopover programs. This wealth of options allows travelers to truly experience the best of Portugal, from its spas and restaurants to its cultural attractions.

Whether you’re planning a trip to Europe or Africa, why not break it up with a Portuguese wellness adventure? Take advantage of TAP’s Stopover Program, recognized as one of the world’s best stopover programs by leading North American travel publications, to rejuvenate your body and mind in Portugal’s diverse and beautiful landscapes. Your well-being will thank you.