Dining Down Under: Local and Seasonal

Most city dwellers don’t get to meet their meat. Rare as well is the person who sows their own seeds and months later plucks the results of that labor. But a growing number of Australian diners want to know that what they’re putting in their mouths has come from sustainable, local sources. No longer is the average Aussie content with just throwing another shrimp (who knows where it’s from?) on the barbie.

“Australians will always love a good barbecue, but now they’re using grass-fed beef and dad’s no longer standing over the steaks, turning them until they’re charred black,” says Hamish Ingram, executive chef at The Woods restaurant and Bar H, both in central Sydney.

The land down under has raised its culinary game. An increasing number of chefs and producers are catering to a burgeoning community of educated, discerning diners, says Ingram.

It wasn’t so long ago that a meal in Sydney or Melbourne included ingredients from China, New Zealand, tropical Queensland, or Indonesia. Fish, fresh vegetables, garlic, and tomatoes, all in boxes shipped over seas and land to get to the dinner plate.

Dan Hunter (above) recently left the acclaimed Royal Mail Hotel in regional Victoria to open Brae, a 90-minute drive west from Melbourne. He says Australians are more connected to food than they were in the past—they care about where, what, and how far.