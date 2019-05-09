Delta Tests Free Wi-Fi in Advance of Larger Rollout

Starting May 13, Delta Air Lines will begin testing free in-flight Wi-Fi on about 55 domestic flights each day for a two-week pilot program.

Passengers on the test flights, which will include short-, medium- and long-haul routes, will have free access to the internet regardless of their seat category. The free in-flight Wi-Fi won’t support streaming services, but it will allow browsing, sending and receiving emails, online shopping, instant messaging, and social media scrolling.

Test flight segments will change daily as part of the pilot program, and lucky fliers whose flights have been chosen to have free Wi-Fi will be notified by Delta via email and through a notification on the Fly Delta app (if they have it).

Currently, the Delta North America Day Pass, which offers 24 hours of in-flight Wi-Fi access, costs $16. A Global Day Pass costs $28; a North America monthly pass costs $50; and a North America Annual Pass costs $600.

According to Delta, this is its first step toward offering free in-flight Wi-Fi more broadly. The idea of the initial test on select flights is to see how the free Wi-Fi is most used, determine how well it’s performing, and get customer feedback. The carrier noted that due to the complexity of the project, it will likely take several more test phases before free Wi-Fi can be delivered on all Delta flights.