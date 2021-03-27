Delta Is Launching Iceland Service From These U.S. Cities

It didn’t take long for Delta Air Lines to reintroduce service to Iceland following the March 18 news that all travelers—including those from the United States—who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter Iceland without being subject to COVID-19 testing or quarantine measures.

Delta will have new daily service to Iceland from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) beginning May 20; renewed service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) beginning May 1; and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) beginning May 27.

All Iceland flights will arrive into Keflavík International Airport (KEF) outside of the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík and will be operated in conjunction with Delta’s Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic partner airlines.

The Boston and Minneapolis-St. Paul flights take place on the 193-seat Boeing 757-200 aircraft, which have Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and economy service. The JFK flights will be on the 168-seat Boeing 757-200 aircraft, with Delta One lie-flat seats, Delta Comfort+, and economy service.

In order to be allowed to enter Iceland, travelers must provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated (so two doses if two doses are required) with a vaccine that has been certified for use by the European Medicines Agency, which includes the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Iceland also allows travelers who have been previously infected with COVID-19 to enter the country without quarantine and testing.