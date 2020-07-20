Delta Asks Maskless Fliers to “Reconsider Travel” or Undergo Health Screening

This is a developing story. For up-to-date information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

In an effort to add an extra layer of protection to those on flights during the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta Air Lines is now asking maskless fliers to “reconsider travel” or undergo a health screening prior to flying. Since May, passengers on Delta have been required to wear masks in the gate area, in Delta Sky Clubs, during boarding, and on flights (except during meal service). Children under eight are exempt, as are those with medical conditions including autism, other cognitive or physical disabilities, and illnesses that require supplemental oxygen.

“We encourage customers who are prevented from wearing a mask due to a health condition to reconsider travel,” Delta said in a statement to AFAR. “If they decide to travel, they will be welcome to fly upon completing a virtual consultation prior to departure at the airport to ensure everyone’s safety, because nothing is more important.”