Travel InspirationCruise
By Mae Hamilton
  •  September 13, 2023

This Rhine River Cruise Took My Breath Away. But Not in the Way I Expected.

AmaWaterways’ European river cruise is not what you might think. See if you can keep up.

people biking down a dirt trail near the river in Bordeaux France on a AMA Waterways European river cruise

The Rhine River is one of the most popular destinations for cruising in Europe.

Photo by Clark James Mishler/AmaWaterways

I’m out of breath and panting, somewhere near Heidelberg, a historic German city located near the foothills of the Odenwald. My cycling group and I are pedaling toward Schwetzingen Palace, renowned for its Versailles-like gardens, about six miles away from our ship docked along the Rhine. As I pause in the middle of a cornfield, all my group mates are but a glimmer of silver hair in the distance.

“Don’t worry,” the wellness instructor says sympathetically. He had stayed behind with me so I wouldn’t get lost. “Some of these older people have been cyclists for years.”

“They’re in such better shape than I am!” I say. He gives me a look. “Well, yes.”

A busy town square in Cologne, Germany

Amawaterways’ Captivating Rhine itinerary takes cruisers through several exciting destinations including Cologne, Germany, which is known for its UNESCO-protected cathedral.

Photo by Mae Hamilton

It’s day five of AmaWaterways’ seven-night “Captivating Rhine” cruise. I’m sailing from Amsterdam to Basel, Switzerland, on the 156- passenger AmaLucia, which was christened in 2022. One of the newest ships in the company’s fleet, it offers two dining options (a main restaurant and the dinner-only Chef’s Table, which seats 32 guests), a spa, a walking track, and complimentary beer and wine.

But what distinguishes AmaWaterways from the seemingly endless array of Rhine River cruises is its wellness program and active excursions. It’s no secret that river-cruise passengers tend to be older, but this company is a go-to for those who like to start the day with vigorous bike rides and cap it off with a vineyard-side wine tasting. To that end, each ship has an onboard wellness instructor who organizes daily activities, including yoga, cardio workouts, and dance classes. Passengers can borrow bikes at no charge for use on land. AmaWaterways also offers shore excursions, ranging from a gentle cable car ride over vineyards to a Black Forest hike.

Toward the end of my trip, I sat on a stoop enjoying a mango gelato after a long walking tour of Riquewihr, a fairy-tale medieval French town. I had sweated my way down the Rhine for the past week, but it was exactly the kind of vacation I needed. For someone like me, whose mind is constantly racing with worries, staying active allowed me to be more present and connected—even when I was being shown up by people twice my age. Those moments in a new destination, when the responsibilities dissipate, make travel—and the sweat—so rewarding.

Mae Hamilton
Mae Hamilton is an associate editor at AFAR. She covers all things related to arts, culture, and the beautiful things that make travel so special.
More From AFAR
The Best Beaches in the BVI to Visit
Beaches
10 Beautiful Beaches in the British Virgin Islands to Visit on Your Next Trip
September 14, 2023 08:05 AM
 · 
Terry Ward
One of the famous marine iguanas of the Galápagos Islands
In the Magazine
Dedicated Naturalists Help Guests Reconnect with Nature on a Galapagos Sailing
September 13, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
People disembarking from a ship and getting on kayaks.
In the Magazine
Thinking About Going to Antarctica? This Cruise Gets it Right.
September 13, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
Sebastian Modak
Load More
From Our Partners
Buggy ride in Jebel Hafit Desert Park
Epic Trips
Explore Nature and Then Unwind in Luxury in Al Ain
Sponsored by
Exploring Al Ain Oasis
Epic Trips
How to Make the Most of a Long Weekend or Stopover in Al Ain
Sponsored by
Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta
International Beaches
10 Mexico and Caribbean Resorts That Take All-Inclusive to New Heights
Sponsored by
Gravedona ed Uniti is but one of the Lake Como region’s many unforgettable villages.
Epic Trips
From Epic Hikes to Delicious Cuisine, How to Let the Lake Como Region Delight All Your Senses
Sponsored by
The 7132 Hotel in Vals, Switzerland
Epic Trips
5 Excellent Switzerland Hotels for Unwinding in Style
Sponsored by
The British Virgin Islands
International Beaches
Why the British Virgin Islands Should Be Your Next Vacation
Sponsored by
See the British Virgin Islands from a different perspective aboard a Moorings yacht.
Outdoor Adventure
Enjoy the Ultimate 7-Day Vacation in the British Virgin Islands Aboard a Private Yacht
Sponsored by
The marshlands of Little St. Simons Island
Islands
Discover Your Dream Trip in Georgia’s Delightful Barrier Island Destination
Sponsored by
Cape Town, South Africa
Epic Trips
These 5 Unexpected Destinations Will Inspire You to Go Off the Beaten Path on Your Next Trip
Sponsored by

See More