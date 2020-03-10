It’s Now a Lot Easier to Change or Cancel a Cruise Booking

Cruise lines roll out extremely flexible policies to tackle coronavirus concerns.

The window within which the cruise needs to be booked in order to access the more relaxed policy varies by cruise line. For instance, for Azamara, Celebrity, MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean, and Silversea, the policy applies to new and existing bookings for cruises that depart on or before July 31, 2020. For Norwegian, Regent, and Oceania, the policy applies to new and existing bookings for cruises that take place now through September 30, 2020, for a future cruise credit that can be used on sailings through December 31, 2022. (Oceania’s policy requires that the future cruise credit be redeemed within a year of being issued.) Oceania also instituted a best price guarantee that will allow passengers to redeem a promotional offer or better cruise fare, should one occur, up until the day of sailing. Disney Cruise Line is allowing customers booked on European sailings that depart on or before July 25 to change their reservation up until the day before the cruise for a full cruise credit that can be used for a future sailing that takes place up to 15 months from the original cruise date. For sailings on Disney Magic between now and May 8, 2020, and on Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wonder between now and May 31, 2020, customers can change their reservation up until the day before their cruise and get a full future cruise credit to be used up to a year from the original sailing date.

