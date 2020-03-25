Why This Spring Is Actually a Good Time to Book A Flight

In response to the widespread coronavirus pandemic (or COVID-19), airlines have rolled out extremely lenient change fee policies that give travelers a lot more flexibility than they would normally have for booking domestic and international flights.

American Airlines will not charge any change fees for flights ticketed between March 1 and April 15, 2020, as long as the changes are made anytime before your original departure date. The waiver will apply to travel that takes place up to one year from the original ticket date.

“Book your flight with confidence,” American Airlines stated about its newly extended policy (the waiver previously included flights booked in March). The one-time change fee waiver only applies to non-refundable fares—so of course you could pay more for a refundable fare and have even more of a safety net, but that hasn't changed. The policy also excludes award ticket bookings.

Delta is giving its passengers some extended temporary relief as well. For any flights booked between March 1 and April 15, 2020, Delta will waive the change fee as long as the new travel is ticketed within one year of the original travel date. You will still have to pay a fare difference if there is one (but we’re guessing airfares aren’t going to skyrocket anytime soon).

United Airlines is waiving change fees for new bookings made between March 3 and March 31, 2020, for travel up to one year from the original travel date. You will be charged the fare difference if there is one.