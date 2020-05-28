These Mind-Blowing Photos Reveal the Iceland Few Travelers Know—But Should

Each year, Iceland welcomes approximately 2 million visitors, most of whom remain in populated coastal areas near the capital, Reykjavík, and along the southwestern portion of the island’s circumferential “Ring Road.” But in the Land of Fire and Ice, nearly all the ice—98 percent, approximately—sits in the sparsely populated central Icelandic Highlands, a high-elevation plateau that covers almost half of the country’s interior.

Adventure photographer Chris Burkard’s latest book, At Glacier’s End, is an ode to the Icelandic Highlands—more specifically, to the glacial rivers that wind through the rugged landscape, one of the greatest areas of largely uninhabited and undisturbed nature in Europe. Burkard’s images are showcased alongside text by writer Matt McDonald, who tells the story of Iceland’s precious waterways in the book.

Photo by Chris Burkard The Icelandic Highlands cover almost 40 percent of the country, roughly an area the size of Switzerland.

Burkard first laid eyes on the Highlands’ sublime landscapes through his plane window on a flight from Ireland to Iceland in 2010. Though he’d first visited Iceland two years prior, he hadn’t arrived to the country following this route, and what he saw left an impression.

“I looked out the window to see these intricate patterns and vibrant colors spewing out of the river mouths and into the ocean,” Burkard writes in the book’s foreword. “It was a kaleidoscope of color breaking apart, like arteries full of blood and disintegrating into the ocean. My face left a greasy imprint on the plane window. . . . I knew I needed to learn more.”