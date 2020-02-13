Choo-Choo Choose This Last-Minute Amtrak Sale for a Valentine’s Day Gift

There are some great flight deals this Valentine’s Day, especially this one from Emirates. But if your idea of a romantic getaway is avoiding the airport and taking in some of the most beautiful sights in the country through the window of a train, here’s a Valentine’s Day gift for you.

Amtrak is having a Valentine’s Day Buy One Get One Free Sale on its reserved coach seats from now until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 17, for nationwide travel from March 9 to August 30 with no blackout dates.

This means that two people traveling together in coach on Amtrak this spring and summer can get two one-way tickets for as low as:

Los Angeles to Seattle: $126

New York to Washington, D.C.: $98 ($183 for Acela)

San Francisco to Los Angeles: $67

Orlando to Washington, D.C.: $139

Chicago to Detroit: $40

Seattle to Portland, Oregon: $36

Boston to Portland, Maine: $29

This sale applies to coach seats on some of the most scenic train routes in the United States, including the Coast Starlight, Empire Builder, and California Zephyr. The offer is valid for any of Amtrak’s reserved service (except the Auto Train). Adults must travel together and be booked on the same reservation to qualify for this deal.

To book tickets, visit amtrak.com/valentines-day-sale and the discount will be automatically applied to the standard fare (or use the discount code “V214” at check out).

This article originally appeared online on February 14, 2019; it was updated on February 13, 2020, to include current information.

