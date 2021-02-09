This Airline Allows Masks to Come Off While Sleeping in Business or First

At this stage in the coronavirus pandemic, wearing a mask has become standard protocol for fliers. In the United States, all the major airlines not only require masks but also rigorously enforce their policies. And now, it’s required by U.S. federal law to wear a mask in airports and while flying, with very limited exceptions, including for children under two and for brief periods while eating, drinking or taking medication. Sleeping, however, is not considered an exception, at least not according to the most recent mask order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It is, however, now considered an exception for passengers flying in first and business class on Cathay Pacific when they are lying flat to sleep, according to a recent update from the Hong Kong–based carrier. (AFAR asked the CDC whether the recent mask order applies to foreign carriers flying into or out of the U.S., and had not heard back by press time.)

“The latest additional guidelines are designed to help our crew understand the circumstances under which mask wearing is exempted,” Cathay Pacific said in a statement sent to AFAR. “Passengers are required to wear masks at all times except during the short period when they are eating and drinking, and when proper social distancing cannot be maintained. Seats in first and business class are more spacious with partitions, and passengers are exempted when lying flat for sleep.”