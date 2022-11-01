How to Caribbean Island-Hop Aboard a Stylish and Intimate Yacht

The Caribbean is the stuff of travel dreams, a seemingly endless blend of stunning natural beauty, charming island communities, and enough rays to give a summer glow to any season. To make the most of it, the way you get around can make or break the vacation, as experienced cruisers—and Emerald Cruises—know.

Be among the first to sail the Caribbean on Emerald Azzurra, an exquisite new yacht in the Emerald Cruises fleet, with up to only 100 people on board. Or secure a place on her sister yacht, Emerald Sakara, which will launch in August 2023. There’s no better way to see this gorgeous expanse of blue sea that’s home to more than 700 islands, reefs, and cays.

A picture-perfect welcome - only possible when arriving by yacht

Marigot, Saint Martin, a Caribbean skyline Sean Pavone Photo

Emerald Azzurra (and soon Emerald Sakara) is the yacht of choice for visitors seeking access to delightful ports only accessible to smaller cruise ships. And with intimate numbers of fellow travelers stepping out to explore, you’re free of the rush and hassle of commercial ports. Instead, you can enjoy the easy and attentive vibe that—for the discerning traveler—is essential during a Caribbean vacation. The hardest part might be choosing where to visit, with more than 10 island-hopping itineraries available, including the Grenadines and Grenada, the Eastern Caribbean, Central America, and more.

Discover the lesser-known side of stunning St. Barths, a hidden jewel long admired by those with bold-faced names and seclusion seekers. It’s laid back with few crowds and gives you the impression you’ve traded daily life for paradise. Or consider the taste and grace of Guadeloupe’s Terre-de-Haut, which some say feels like the South of France, but with tropical flora and an island point-of-view. Here locals chat in French and balance the culinary traditions of the islands with European refinement. And those iconic pictures of azure Caribbean waters? That’s the scene waiting in soothing Saint Lucia (the only sovereign nation to be named for a woman). There’s an enchanting blend of Caribbean, African, English, and French cultures on one gorgeous island.

Enjoy the most revitalizing onboard experiences in the Caribbean

Aqua Pool on Emerald Azzurra

Sleek and elegant, Emerald Azzurra is akin to a floating boutique hotel, passing through the diamond-like sparkles of the sea gracefully—with style that’s reflected in the consummate hospitality of the crew. While the experience includes plenty of opportunities to taste local cuisine while on the islands, guests savor meals served on the yacht. Experienced chefs create dinners focused on fresh, local ingredients with complimentary wine pairings by the sommelier.

Take a drink to the alfresco terrace or cozy lounge or bring a book to one of the comfortable and quiet nooks—that best-seller is better with an ocean breeze and a frosty gelato. Keep in tune with movement and self-care with a stop at the yacht’s well-equipped gym, infinity-style pool, spa, infrared sauna, and wellness classes. Unwind and sleep deep in your finely-appointed suite or stateroom, designed with a modern and fresh look that exceeds expectations and is as harmonious as a magazine spread.

Immerse in timeless colonial charm and natural encounters

The peaks of St. Lucia’s Twin Pitons Wildroze

The endless warmth and world-class service on board balances the magnetic pull to set foot (or the wheels of your complimentary electric bike) on island ground. Free from the restraints of larger ports, Emerald Azzurra drops guests into people zones, places where the locals explore, eat, socialize, and relax. Curated by experienced journey designers, outings provide insightful moments, such as encounters with birds and wildlife, artisanal shopping, concerts, hilltop hikes, expert guides, strolls down the most famous streets in the region, and responsible access to some of the world’s untouched natural environments. And when the captain drops anchor in the picturesque blue, guest can float right in the sea on marine toys or dive under with snorkeling gear or SEABOBs.

It’s all part of how Emerald Cruises helps you more deeply explore the Caribbean’s mix of cultural and natural diversity found in few other places on earth. For travelers who crave both intimacy and access, flawless service peppered with moments of solitude, delightful surprises and reliable quality, the Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara yachts await.

