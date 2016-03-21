California Farm-to-Table Cooking Classes, the French Way

Jean Pierre Moulle, who has presided as head chef at Chez Panisse for the past 30 years, and his daughter, Elsa de Brosses, are offering exciting new cooking classes at their Healdsburg ranch in Sonoma County. You'll get hands-on instruction for several recipes—inspire by both French and California cooking—and the lowdown on how to grow vegetables, make jams, and forage. In short, it's an insider’s guide to the perfect transcontinental farm-to-table lifestyle.

Capped at just five guests, the classes will teach students to cook the sorts of recipes that are found in Jean Pierre and his wife Denise’s cookbook French Roots: Two Cooks, Two Countries, and the Beautiful Food Along the Way. Think classics such as cassoulet, roasted duck over fire, vegetable tians, clafoutis, ice cream, and tarte tatin. What exactly you'll make depends on what's in season in their garden and at the local farmers market—exactly how serious French and Californian chefs like to cook. Each guest will receive a copy of the book, too, which weaves together recipes with stories of growing up in France and the couple's adult life in California.

Regardless of whether you choose to take the single-day version of the course or the full, two-day weekend offering, the sessions begin with guests gathering at the ranch for a warm drink and bite to eat before heading to the extensive vegetable gardens to help pick ingredients for the day’s recipes.