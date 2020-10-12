British Airways CEO Replaced as Company Fights for Survival

British Airways has replaced CEO Alex Cruz after four and a half years on the job as part of a broad shakeup as the COVID-19 pandemic pummels airlines around the world.

International Airlines Group, British Airways’ parent company, on Monday named Sean Doyle, previously the boss of Aer Lingus, another carrier in the group, as BA’s new chief executive. Cruz will remain non-executive chairman during an unspecified transition period.

BA’s passenger traffic dropped 95 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter, leading to a first-half operating loss of 4.04 billion euros (US$4.77 billion). In recent months, unions have criticized the way Cruz handled 12,000 job cuts linked to the pandemic.

The shakeup comes just a month after Luis Gallego became CEO of IAG, promising to shore up the group’s finances and adapt to the “new normal” of air travel during the pandemic. Gallego led a cost-cutting drive at Iberia Airlines after it merged with British Airways to create IAG. He replaced long-time CEO Willie Walsh.

Airlines around the world have seen passenger numbers plummet amid government-imposed travel restrictions and concerns about the safety of air travel during the pandemic. British airlines have been particularly hard hit because travelers from most countries are required to quarantine themselves for 14 days after arrival, killing off most business and holiday travel.