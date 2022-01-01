Jessica Vincent is a multi-award-winning travel journalist whose work has appeared in National Geographic Traveller, BBC Travel, CNN Travel, The Independent, The Telegraph, AFAR, Atlas Obscura and many more.

Since graduating with a literature degree in London, Jessica has been living out of a backpack and reporting from countries across Europe, Africa and Central and South America. Her passion for off-beat adventure and learning about lesser-known cultures has led Jessica to dedicate her life and career to travel storytelling. From completing a rare trek through indigenous land in southern Mexico to meeting Belize’s first female drum maker, her stories aim to inform, inspire and challenge misconceptions about people and places that are often misunderstood.

Jessica is the current Global Travel Writer of the Year, and has been nominated for three more travel journalism awards, including Specialist Writer of the Year and Best Wider World Feature, in 2021. She is also a member of the British Guild of Travel Writers and the host of Inside Travel Media, a weekly IGTV series that interviews some of the world’s best travel journalists, photographers and filmmakers.