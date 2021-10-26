No matter where foreign travelers are coming from, they will need to be vaxxed to enter the United States.

Starting November 8, all foreign nationals entering the United States must be fully vaccinated—here’s everything you need to know.

After announcing last month that it will lift the ban on international travel for those who are fully vaccinated starting on November 8, the Biden administration has now released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions. “I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the COVID-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel to the United States,” President Joe Biden wrote in an October 25 presidential proclamation establishing the new order that “suspends the entry of unvaccinated noncitizen nonimmigrants, except in limited circumstances.” Foreign nationals traveling from the 26-nation European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, China, or Iran have been barred from entering the United States since a presidential proclamation shutting down the borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus was signed in March 2020. (The proclamation was renewed in January 2021 by President Biden, who also added South Africa to the list.) What Biden’s new order does is allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals traveling from those countries to finally enter the United States, but it also makes it a requirement for the vast majority of all other foreign nationals entering the United States to be vaccinated as well.

The vaccine requirement for foreign nationals does not apply to U.S. citizens and residents and is in addition to the negative COVID test required for everyone, including U.S. citizens and residents, entering the United States. Unvaccinated Americans will have slightly different testing rules come November 8, however. Currently, all international passengers flying into the United States who are age two and older—including returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents—must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test (PCR, antigen, or approved home or self tests) taken within three days prior to boarding their flight to the U.S. Starting on November 8, fully vaccinated Americans will continue to be held to this requirement, but unvaccinated Americans will need to be tested within 24 hours of boarding their flight to the U.S. (versus three days, making it even more of a last-minute scramble). Originally, the Biden administration had signaled that there would also be a postentry test requirement for unvaccinated Americans, but according to the new CDC rules that were issued on October 25, there is no such postentry testing requirement. Instead, all international air arrivals entering the United States will be asked to provide the airline with their contact information before boarding their flight to the U.S. to assist with contact tracing efforts. Details of the vaccine requirement for international travel

