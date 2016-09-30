Between the Sheets: Lake Como’s Sexiest New Hideaway

Lake Como is synonymous with glamour: luminaries such as Madonna, John Kerry, and George Clooney have all owned villas here. But for all its shimmer and sophistication, it lacked a truly stylish place for visitors to stay.

Enter Il Sereno Lago di Como, designed by renowned Milan-based architect Patricia Urquiola on the edge of a cliff in the quiet lakeside town of Torno. The first new luxury hotel to open on the lake in decades, Il Sereno is a sleek and contemporary alternative to the historic grande dames that dot the shore.

Dominating the airy, residential-style lobby is a staircase surrounded by elegant mesh copper walls, with each wood step appearing to be suspended in midair. The 30 lakefront suites—which start at 700 square feet—are clad in natural materials, such as ceppo di Gré stone, walnut wood, and bronze. All have floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces with unobstructed views over the water and the mountains beyond. Refinement carries over into the details, too: Custom silk scarves are left for guests as pillow gifts.