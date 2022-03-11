The 10 Best Vaccination Card Holders for Every Type of Traveler

Because you’re not throwing away your shot . . . literally.

Not since you were making flashcards for your American History midterm has one index card meant so much. And although the waning of the Omicron wave means many popular destinations like Hawai‘i and Iceland have lifted all COVID-related entry requirements, others like Italy, Canada, and Bermuda are only relaxing testing protocols, which means you still need your vaccination card handy. Within the continental United States, a similar situation is emerging: Most states have lifted restrictions, but many individual restaurants, museums, and theaters are opting to continue requiring proof of vaccination to enter. Plus, since not every country will accept U.S. versions of digital vaccination records, it’s more than wise to have your physical copy on you any time you’re traveling. (We’ll take a minute here to remind you that laminating your card is not a great idea. It’s difficult to predict if and when we’ll need more booster shots, which would then need to be written on a new line of your card.) So, stop shoving the poor thing into the depths of your purse or wallet. Like your passport, your vax card deserves a sturdy holder of its own. And whether you’re looking for something straightforwardly protective, or a model with a bit more style, we’ve found versions that work for nearly every type of traveler. Read on to discover the 10 best vaccination card holders you can buy online right now. Courtesy of Amazon These basic plastic sleeves are made for minimalists. 1. Clear Vaccination Card Protector Buy now: $5 for three, amazon.com If you’re looking for a basic sleeve for your card, you can’t beat the durability and price of this PVC model from Amazon. It’s also equipped with holes on the top, in case you’d prefer to attach a lanyard; its secure seal means it’s waterproof. Plus at $5 for a pack of three, you can scoop one up for every member of the family. Courtesy of Etsy This dual passport and vaccination card holder is handmade by an Etsy maker in Los Angeles. 2. Faux Leather Vaccination Card and Passport Holder by Henney’s Boutique Buy now: $8 (was $11), etsy.com

There are a lot of IDs and documents to keep track of as you go through security, so any time you can safely store more than one in the same holder is a win. We love this dual passport and vaccination card holder from Etsy not only because it simplifies our organization but also for its chic faux-leather material that comes in a wide array of rainbow hues. Pro tip: If you’re traveling in a group, have each person pick their own color so your documents never get swapped. Courtesy of Amazon This faux leather vaccine card holder lets you show your CDC card and ID at the same time. 3. Marble-Print Vaccine Card Protector by Vandz Buy now: $6, amazon.com For someone looking for a holder with a bit more flair, we love the marble pattern on this version from Amazon. The bifold design means you can store your vax card on one side and ID on the other, which certainly streamlines entry into restaurants or stadiums. It also comes in five colorways, from the more moody black gold to a cheery, cloudlike pale purple. Courtesy of Uncommon Goods These colorful vaccination card holders are everything but boring. 4. Vaccine Card Case by Uncommon Goods Buy now: $16, uncommongoods.com To proclaim your vax status loud and clear, pick up Uncommon Good’s Vaccine Card Case. You can choose a favorite from one of four different designs, ranging from “Happy to Be Vaccinated” to simply “VAXXED” in bold letters. This durable poly-twill case is another bifold option; you can stick your card on one side and an ID or a credit card on the other. Courtesy of Etsy These cheerful vaccination card holders are handmade by an Etsy seller in Washington State. 5. Rifle Paper Co. Vaccination Card Holder by Queentopaz Creations Buy now: $14, etsy.com Design-minded travelers will instantly recognize the fabric on these holders, sourced from purveyor of cheery floral prints, Rifle Paper Co. You can choose from one of seven different patterns, ranging from dark blue colorways to peppy pinks; all feature full fabric on the back and a clear, vinyl sleeve for your card on the reverse. Courtesy of Etsy An Etsy maker in Des Moines, Iowa, hand embroiders these holders. 6. Floral Vaccination Card Holder by Embroidering Sew Much Buy now: $13, etsy.com If it’s not quite springtime where you live, you can still dream, right? This hand-embroidered vaccine card holder from Etsy is beautifully decorated with delicate wildflowers on one side, and a plastic panel for your card on the other. And if you’re picky about materials, don’t worry: There are a whopping 34 different fabric options from which to choose. Courtesy of Royce New York For those who appreciate the little luxuries in life 7. Leather Vaccine Card Holder by Royce New York Buy now: $75, royce.us; saksfifthavenue.com

We all have those friends who appreciate the finer things in life. And if you’re looking for a present for one of them, we think this luxe vaccine card holder from Royce New York fits the bill. Made of real leather, it boasts a clear vaccine card panel on one side and card slots on the other. Bonus: If you order directly through Royce, the price includes free monogramming of your initials, for a more bespoke look. Courtesy of Etsy These leather vaccination passport holders are handmade in Ukraine, so while shipping is impossible right now, you can still support the maker. 8. Genuine Leather Vaccination Passport Holder by Pelle Leather Design Buy now: $21, etsy.com If you’re looking for a leather vaccine card case with a less salty price tag, we love this rugged model from Etsy. Its clever design actually doubles beautifully as a travel wallet: you can store your vaccine card on one side, and multiple slot pockets on the other can hold your passport, plus multiple credit cards and IDs. It can even be stamped with your name or initials in a variety of colors. Editor’s note: Because this Etsy maker is based in Ukraine, she is currently unable to ship orders following the Russian invasion on February 24. As this Etsy shop was her main job and source of income, you can still support the owner of Pelle Leather Design by purchasing a digital postcard that essentially acts as a direct donation. If you do choose to purchase one of her travel wallets, do so with an abundance of patience. Additionally, Etsy has canceled current balances owed by all sellers in Ukraine. Courtesy of Pretty Connected Give your vaccination card a little glitz and glam. 9. Vaxx Case with Chain by Kesha x Pretty Connected Buy now: $40, prettyconnected.com Vaccine holder, but make it glam. Kesha (yes, that Kesha) collaborated with buzzy accessory line Pretty Connected to create a vaccine card holder with a removable chain that doubles as a piece of jewelry. You can wear the chain (in gold, silver, or rose gold) around your neck attached to your clear vax case, or stash the case in your purse and use the chain as a mask or camera holder. Courtesy of Amazon For devotees of animal print everything 10. Vaccine Card Holder with Lanyard by Ziakeau Buy now: $9, amazon.com Any sort of ID holder with a lanyard is excellent for travel: it’s either around your neck so you don’t have to worry about losing it, or, if it is stashed in your bag, the loop makes it that much easier to find. We love this vaccine card holder from Amazon for its sturdy lanyard, plus the multiple designs for the holder (leopard is a neutral, after all). It even comes with a keychain option, in case you want to swap out the lanyard for something shorter. >> Next: Vaccine Passports Have Become Much Easier to Obtain—Here’s How to Get One

