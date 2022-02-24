Iceland to Lift All Travel Restrictions 

On February 25, Iceland will lift all of its coronavirus restrictions, meaning travelers no longer have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test (nor do they need to be vaccinated) to enter the country.

“No disease prevention measures will be in place at the border, regardless of whether individuals are vaccinated or unvaccinated,” Iceland’s Ministry of Health said in a press statement on February 23.

Previously, those traveling to Iceland were required to submit proof of vaccination (defined as either the initial one or two doses completed within the past nine months or a booster shot). Unvaccinated travelers, without proof of recovery from prior infection, needed to present negative PCR test results on arrival, then take another PCR test upon arrival, then quarantine for five days at an approved accommodation, and then test again at the end of quarantine to be released.

Similarly, all domestic measures will be done away with, ranging from restrictions on social gatherings to mandatory quarantine for those who test positive for COVID-19.

Iceland joins a growing number of Asian and European countries that have recently lifted or eased restrictions both domestically and at the border. Some of those countries have included Norway, which dropped its quarantine requirement for international arrivals on January 26 (removing the last of any and all entry requirements), and Israel, which will allow unvaccinated travelers to visit starting March 1 (subject to pre- and post-arrival PCR tests).