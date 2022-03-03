Hawai‘i to Drop All Domestic COVID Travel Restrictions

Remember in 2020 when numerous U.S. states had COVID entry rules and requirements, including mandatory quarantine and testing (New York, Alaska, and even Florida among them)? One by one, states eventually dropped their pandemic-era entry rules for domestic arrivals—well, all but one. Hawai‘i has been the sole U.S. state that has held out the longest with mandatory vaccine and testing protocols for travelers arriving on the islands from anywhere in the United States.

But all of that comes to an end this month, according to Hawai‘i Governor David Ige, who on Tuesday announced that the state is ending its Safe Travels program and quarantine requirement after March 25.

Beginning on March 26, passengers arriving from any domestic points of origin will not have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a pretravel negative COVID test result and will no longer be required to create a Safe Travels account with their personal information and trip details, the governor stated.

“We started the Safe Travels program to protect the health, lives, and livelihoods of the people of Hawai‘i. The program put in place safety protocols that included a multi-layered screening and testing approach that kept our communities safe during the COVID-19 surges that endangered the most vulnerable of our citizens,” Governor Ige stated. He added, “Right now, we are seeing lower case counts, and hospitalizations are coming down.”

Michael Victorino, mayor of Maui County, credited the program and Hawai‘i’s vigilance for the fact that “Hawai‘i has the lowest COVID-related death rate in the nation.”

In addition to the Safe Travels program ending, the vast majority of COVID restrictions, such as COVID testing and vaccine passes for entering into venues, are being lifted throughout Hawai‘i as well—the exception being a statewide mask mandate for indoor settings, which remains in place.

Travelers arriving in Hawai‘i now through March 25, are still subject to Safe Travels requirements. Until then, vaccinated Hawai‘i-bound travelers will still need to upload their vaccination certificate to the Hawai‘i’s Safe Travels portal at least 24 hours prior to departure, and once the form is complete they will receive a QR code via email. They can then scan the QR code from their mobile device or from a printed-out version at the airport upon arrival.

They should either bring a hard copy of their vaccination documentation to present upon boarding and on arrival in Hawai‘i, and/or provide digital vaccine certificates from Azova, Clear, or CommonPass.