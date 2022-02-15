Bermuda Is Loosening Requirements for Fully Vaccinated Travelers

Feb 15, 2022
Courtesy of Bermuda Tourism Authority
This island paradise just became easier to obtain—for the vaccinated.
But unvaccinated visitors will be banned, effective March 7.
Bermuda, the North Atlantic British island territory known for its balmy turquoise waters, pastel-colored houses, world-class diving, and pink-sand beaches, will be easier to access starting next month when the island nation relaxes its COVID-related travel protocols—for the vaccinated.
The new guidelines, which go into effect on March 7, will require all international visitors to show proof of current vaccination status and a negative coronavirus test (both antigen and PCR are allowed) taken within two days of arrival. They’ll also need to fill out a Travelers Authorization form before arrival. But there will be no additional postarrival testing or quarantine for the vaccinated.
It’s important to note that Bermuda defines fully vaccinated as having received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson) within the past six months or three doses of an approved vaccine—in other words, you’ll need to show proof of a booster shot if your one- or two-dose vaccine regimen was completed more than six months prior to entry. And, if a visitor’s country of origin requires a negative COVID test to return (like the United States), Bermuda will automatically schedule and supply appropriate testing, with information from the Travelers Authorization form. Should the time or location of the test not work, you can reschedule through the COVID-19 hotline at 441-444-2498 (or the toll-free number at 1-833-570-2594).
Until March 7, travelers 18 and older will still need to provide proof of a negative COVID test (taken within four days of arrival if PCR or three days if antigen), as well as undergo a PCR test at the airport on arrival (and quarantine until the results are returned). They’re also required to take follow-up antigen tests on the 4th and 10th days of their stay.
For unvaccinated travelers, however, Bermuda is about to be off limits. Effective March 7, unvaccinated travelers over the age of 12 will not be allowed in (until March 7, they can enter with a negative PCR test and a 10-day quarantine). Children under 12 years old do not need to be vaccinated, provided they are traveling with vaccinated family members.
>> Next: AFAR's Ultimate Bermuda Travel Guide
