How to Enjoy Bermuda’s Pink-Sand Beaches and Other Delights Even More

Where you stay— when it lets you truly take in a place and come home truly recharged—can make a weekend getaway feel extended and any trip richer. In Bermuda, the Hamilton Princess and Beach Club invites you to do just that, to be more fully present in the moment and more inspired, thanks to classic hospitality, a sublime natural setting that includes a private beach club, and a curated experience filled with details like contemporary art and naturally formed rock pools.

A 90-minute flight from New York City, Hamilton Princess opened its legendary doors on January 1, 1885 and quickly became The Grande Dame of Bermuda, among the easiest island escapes from the East Coast if you’re looking for a paradise of gorgeous beaches and delicious restaurants with a serene atmosphere. The resort today, still affectionately known as “The Pink Palace” for its rose-colored exteriors, remains among the best ways to ensure you relax into the pace of the tropical island. It’s as stylish as it was more than a century ago, showcasing irreverent street art while maintaining the charm of longstanding traditions, including doormen clad in Bermuda shorts and long socks and afternoon tea (from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily*).

The crown jewel of the Sargasso Sea

The hotel overlooks the stunning blue waters of the Hamilton Harbor.

With idyllic beaches and charming colonial architecture, it’s easy to see why Bermuda is often mistaken for the Caribbean. Instead, Bermuda lies in the Sargasso Sea, which is a unique ecological crossroads named for floating rainforests of golden seaweed far offshore. The island forms the shape of a fishhook with the Hamilton Princess sitting roughly midway on the northern side of Bermuda in the vibrant capital city of Hamilton. Its location offers easy access to most destinations including the stunning coral reefs and marine life that surround it and make it a beloved hub for snorkeling and diving.

The iconic Bermuda hotel also overlooks Hamilton Harbor scenic views. And you can enjoy exceptional wellness programs among an abundance of other delights onsite. Here, there’s no reason to rush a meal, a spa treatment, or a day at the gallery.

Defining timeless style again and again

Courtyard view from the balcony

A distinctly Hamilton Princess feel has been meticulously maintained while seamlessly integrating modern touches, from award-winning renovations to boundary-pushing menus. Many of the 400 contemporary guest rooms, including 45 suites and 13 junior suites, have balconies for taking in sweeping views of the water below.

Stepping into the lobby, you see the effortless mingling of old and new, which has come to define Bermuda today. The walls feature works by some of the most important living artists today, as well as by late-great masters. Art lovers will appreciate not needing to choose between a day on the beach and checking out a museum. Every Saturday, the hotel runs a complimentary art tour for in-house guests starting at 10 a.m. with a group size capped at 10.

The extensive collection of more than 60 pieces of artwork includes Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, and René Magritte, as well as Anish Kapoor, Yayoi Kusama, and Banksy, among many others. For a local perspective, there are pieces and murals commissioned by resident artists and vintage Bermuda posters. Plus, less than 10 minutes away by car or a leisurely, 45-minute walk down Front Street, the Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art houses 1,500 artworks, including pieces by Winslow Homer and Georgia O’Keeffe inspired by their travels to Bermuda.

Even closer, the Bermuda National Gallery is a four-minute drive or 15-minute walk away. In addition to indoor exhibitions, the gallery partnered with the Corporation of Hamilton for Par-La-Ville Sculpture Park, a museum without walls in Queen Elizabeth Park in the center of the city. Also worth a visit, the National Museum of Bermuda, which preserves five centuries of local lore in a historic location at the Royal Navy Dockyard, was a recipient of a donation made by Hamilton Princess in 2021.

Savoring the independent spirit

Stop by The Duchess Café and Gelateria for morning brews, freshly baked pastries, milkshakes, and more.

Bermuda is a British overseas territory, but functions as an independent country and has an autonomous spirit that’s perhaps most pronounced when it comes to dining. A ban on fast-food franchises in the late 1970s means a thriving culinary scene flourishes, including at the Hamilton Princess, with nary a chain in sight.

The hotel’s five restaurants span beachside casual to fine dining on the harbor. Nodding to Princess Louise, who in the 19th century put Bermuda on the radar for well-heeled travelers of her day, The Duchess Café and Gelateria is a coffee shop brimming with fine teas like Earl Grey and London fog, freshly brewed coffee, and desserts as pretty to look at as they are to eat. It’s also a great spot for an amazing milkshake.

To start the day, Crown & Anchor serves a delightful breakfast buffet in the morning, followed by lunch, dinner, and a late-night menu. Come evening, the Marina Bay offers the perfect vantage point for drinking in the golden hour with craft cocktails before moving on to dinner at 1609 Restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows right on the water’s edge.

Diving into natural beauty

The Beach Club is sheltered on the beautiful Sinky Bay, a private cove on South Beach.

Along with an infinity-edge pool on the harbor, the Hamilton Princess has its own Beach Club just a short ride away on the complimentary jitney which runs regularly throughout the day. You’ll want to allow yourself ample time to savor this tucked-away spot on the South Shore with three beaches, a scenic plateau overlooking the southern reef, and much more in the way of serene landscapes.

At the main beachfront, you can relax on lounge chairs under canvas umbrellas, get lunch at the Beach Club Kitchen, and choose from an array of water sports, including standup paddleboards and kayaks. (Picnics are also available for preorder from The Duchess.)

A short walk from the main beach, explore quiet rock pools where you can float in nature and let its rhythms take over. Or, you can make the most of your time through a game of tennis or pickle ball on the iconic pink courts.

After a beach day or at any point during your stay, you always have the option of the hotel’s Exhale Spa, another soothing, restorative treat for the senses where you can nourish your skin with an after-sun facial, soothe muscles with a massage, or sink into a pedicure chair for pampering nail care. The 5,400-square-foot flagship retreat also houses a gym and studio with Pilates, barre, and yoga classes.

It’s all part of how a stay at Hamilton Beach allows you to truly relax and enjoy the property, along with the ways the hotel connects you more deeply to Bermuda, for an experience that’s the best of all worlds.

