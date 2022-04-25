The Adventure Lover’s Guide to Aruba

From otherworldly hiking and scenic skydiving to walking the ocean floor, there are unlimited ways to get your adrenaline pumping on this Caribbean island.

With its picture-perfect beaches and firey sunsets, Aruba is practically made for romance. But there’s a whole other side to the island that’s all about adventure. Adrenaline junkies won’t be disappointed: caving, skydiving, scuba diving, and deep-sea fishing are all on offer. Whether you prefer your thrills on land, in the sky, or under the sea, there’s something on Aruba to get you excited. Below, we’ve rounded up the best experiences on Aruba for adventure lovers, including hiking mysterious rock formations, touring the ocean floor in a submarine, or kayaking at night in a glass-bottom boat. Photo by Michelle Heimerman Cover lots of ground on an ATV tour of the desert-like Arikok National Park. Explore caves, natural pools, and more in Arikok National Park The beach gets all the glory in Aruba, but Arikok National Park is equally impressive. The rugged, desert-like area in south Santa Cruz takes up nearly 20 percent of Aruba’s landmass, with 20 miles of terrain that can be explored on foot, on horseback, or by ATV, UTV, or Jeep Safari with companies like ABC Tours and FoFoti Tours. Dotted with cacti and native flora like calliandra, dornasol, and plumeria, the park is home to hidden beaches, natural bridges, pools, caves, and a historic gold mine, as well as wildlife like rattlesnakes, owls, and blue whiptail lizards. One of the biggest attractions is the Guadirikiri Cave, which extends for about 100 feet and features two chambers. Sunlight streams through the holes in the roof and, in the deeper parts, hordes of bats hang from the ceiling. If you’ve come to see cave paintings, however, go instead to the Fontein Cave, where drawings by Indigenous Arawak people from up to 3,500 years ago cover the ceilings and bring Aruba’s history to life. Then check out the Huliba Cave and its 300-foot-long Tunnel of Love, so named because of its heart-shaped opening. Just be sure to bring along a flashlight. (It’s possible to explore all of Arikok’s caves solo, but those who don’t want to go it alone can consider outfitters like De Palm Tours, which offers a variety of experiences in the park.) After adventuring through the caves, cool off with a dip in the pristine waters of the Natural Pool, a basin formed from volcanic rock and filled with water from the Caribbean Sea. Photo by Michelle Heimerman The Natural Pool is the ideal place to cool off after a day of exploring in Arikok National Park. Hike among petroglyphs at the Ayo and Casibari rock formations

Of all the appealing places to hike on Aruba, the Ayo and Casibari rock formations (in Ayo and off the main road in Santa Cruz, respectively) are two of the best. Featuring series of boulders that appear to have been gathered, piled, and deliberately set across a few square miles of desert, the sites carry an air of mystery. Scientists remain baffled about the geological event that could have created the formations, while archaeologists and historians are fascinated by the petroglyphs and paintings on the rocks, presumably by Aruba’s native Arawak people. Trails weave around the enormous stones, many of which have been named for the animals they resemble. When hiking the boulders, keep your eyes peeled for everything from iguanas to burrowing owls and prepare for 360-degree views from the top. Photo by Michelle Heimerman Study up on Aruba’s little-known gold rush at the remote Bushiribana mill ruins. Go for the gold at the Bushiribana and Balashi mills First discovered on Aruba in 1824, gold mining remained an important industry on the island until around 1916. The precious metal is even reflected in Aruba’s name, which is said to come from the Spanish phrase oro huba (meaning “there was gold”). Learn more about the island’s relatively unknown gold rush at the former Bushiribana Gold Mill, where windswept stone ruins now stand in the middle of a wide expanse of untouched land. Also worth exploring is the abandoned Balashi Gold Mill at the tip of the Spanish Lagoon; remains are still visible near the narrow canyon of rocks known as Frenchman’s Pass. If you’re looking to pick up some interesting facts, go on a guided tour of either site with experiences like the Aruba ATV Tour Adventure with Kini Kini (which includes a stop at Burshiribana) and the Historical Balashi Gold Mine Adventure Walk. Take a leap with Skydive Aruba When you’ve had your fill of land-based exploits, look upward for the next thrill. Skydive Aruba operates in one of the most scenic drop zones in the world, offering tandem jumps from a custom Cessna 182. During a two-hour excursion, you’ll reach heights of 10,000 feet before free-falling at 120 miles per hour while harnessed to an experienced instructor. If you dare open your eyes, expect sweeping views of sandy beaches and the blue-green waters of the Caribbean Sea. Dive deep at the Antilla Shipwreck Snorkelers and divers will find their happy place among Aruba’s colorful underwater flora and fauna and many shipwrecks. The island’s entire southern coast is lined by coral reef, with more than 20 dive sites and 11 diver-friendly wrecks (including a plane, tugboats, and cargo ships). Head to the especially impressive Antilla Shipwreck with outfitters like Red Sail Sports Aruba and S.E. Aruba Fly ’n Dive. At 400 feet long, the former German freighter is one of the largest shipwrecks in the Caribbean, with an intact porthole, deck, and interior to explore. Experience the ocean floor on a submarine or Sea Trek tour Those don’t snorkel or dive can still go deep in Aruba with help from De Palm Tours, which runs underwater tours (via a semi-submarine or real submarine) of reefs, shipwrecks, and more.

