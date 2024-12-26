St. Lucia is a Year-Round Vacation Spot—A Local Reveals 4 of Its Best Beaches

Julien Alfred made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics when she won the 100-meter sprint, becoming the first Olympic medalist from the tiny Caribbean country of St. Lucia.

Born in the tight-knit coastal community of Ciceron on the northwest end of the island, Alfred now splits her time between St. Lucia and Austin, Texas, where she trains. Afar caught up with the tourism ambassador for St. Lucia to get her recommendations on the best beaches in St. Lucia, and what to do on one of the Caribbean’s most picturesque islands.

“My best advice is to come to St. Lucia with an open mind,” Alfred advises. “St. Lucians are welcoming people, and the island has a lot to offer other than just honeymoon vacations. We have beaches, mountains, and a lot of natural attractions that everyone can enjoy. There’s so much to do outside of your hotel room.”

Cas en Bas Beach

Some of St. Lucia’s popular beaches include Marigot Bay Beach and Anse Chastanet Beach, but if you want something more out of the way, Alfred recommends “the underrated” Cas en Bas Beach. The remote beach on the northern tip of St. Lucia gets lots of wind, making it ideal for kitesurfers, and its off-the-beaten-path location means there are few crowds.

A 10-minute drive from Cas en Bas Beach, Royalton St. Lucia is one of Alfred’s favorite hotels. Although St. Lucia is often billed as a romantic destination, Alfred says the Royalton is great for families: The all-ages, all-inclusive resort has seven bars, eight restaurants, and a splash park and playground for kids. The resort also has a kids and teens club and activities like snorkeling and kayaking, along with nightly entertainment.

Sugar Beach

Another pick from Alfred is Sugar Beach in Soufriére, which offers stunning views from its location between the Piton peaks. The beach is home to Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort, but as with all beaches in St. Lucia, Sugar Beach is public, so you don’t have to be a guest at Sugar Beach to enjoy its white sands.

Reduit Beach overlooks Rodney Bay in the northwestern side of St. Lucia. Courtesy of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Reduit Beach

Reduit Beach, adjacent to the buzzy Rodney Bay Marina, is another option from Alfred if you want to be near the action. Popular with locals and visitors, the golden-sand beach offers a wide shoreline where you can rent Jet Skis and kayaks.

It’s also a short walk to the restaurants in Rodney Bay Marina, a hub for restaurants, shops, and bars. “We have a bit of everything in Rodney Bay,” Alfred says. “There’s Asian food, Indian food, as well as local Creole food. If you head to the marina, you’ll find something you like.”

Alfred recommends dining at Matthews in Rodney Bay for at least one night. The rooftop waterfront restaurant serves Caribbean and international flavors, and its popular dishes include fire-roasted octopus, oxtail, and lobster. Another Rodney Bay gem is Jacques. The elegant, white-tablecloth restaurant serves mostly seafood (the mussels and blackened salmon are crowd pleasers), but the menu also has duck breast and lamb cutlets.

Cariblue Beach

St. Lucia has a portfolio of gorgeous beachfront properties, but Alfred’s top choice is BodyHoliday St. Lucia, the adults-only wellness property on Cariblue Beach. The resort, where Alfred has an exclusive partnership, offers group and personal fitness classes and includes a daily one-hour spa treatment with your stay. The resort’s beachfront suites and villas are sans televisions, meaning you can relax without distractions.

“The beach here is great, and the property prioritizes healthy eating and movement,” Alfred says. “The amenities at the resort encourage guests to be more active and stay present, and the staff also makes you feel like family.”

For a memorable dining experience, walk 10 minutes south to the Naked Fisherman at the Cap Maison resort. The laid-back, thatched-roof restaurant is nestled in Smuggler’s Cove, a secluded beach framed by cliffs, and visitors come for the sriracha shrimp tostadas and crispy squid. The restaurant can only be reached by a steep 91-step staircase—but the views are worth the climb.

Depending on when you go to St. Lucia, you can also enjoy Carnival celebrations. Courtesy of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

The best time to visit St. Lucia’s beaches

St. Lucia is a great idea year-round if you’re here to relax on the beach for a few days. The temps rarely dip below the mid-70s; St. Lucia’s rainy season is from June to November, but the showers rarely last long. If you’re looking to enjoy St. Lucia’s culture, Alfred recommends visiting during one of St. Lucia’s special events.

“We offer so many things throughout the year,” she says. “We celebrate our independence in February, there’s the Jazz Festival in May, and Carnival in July. Also, if you visit in October, we have our Creole Heritage Month.”

The Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival is one of the premier events on the island. The 10-day festival takes place at various venues across the island, and past headliners include Mary J. Blige, Elton John, and Patti Labelle. In July, the St. Lucia Carnival draws crowds of locals and visitors to Gros Islet to the main event, the Carnival parade, but the three-week festival also includes day parties, concerts, and a Carnival Queen Pageant around Castries and Rodney Bay. Visitors can celebrate Creole Month in October with island-wide music and dance performances, which ends with Jounen Creole, or Creole Day, on the last Sunday of the month.

And while St. Lucia’s beaches are beautiful, don’t forget to explore its other outdoor wonders.

“We have a bunch of beautiful waterfalls in St. Lucia,” Alfred tells Afar. “Many people are familiar with Diamond Waterfalls, but we also have the lesser-known New Jerusalem Mineral Baths in Soufriere.”