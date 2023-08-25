New All-Business-Class Airline Launches Flights to Bermuda—With Fares Starting at $199

It’ll soon be easier for East Coasters to see the turquoise waters, pastel-colored houses, and world-renowned reefs of Bermuda in style.

A new all-business-class airline, BermudAir, just launched, with three new flight paths from the United States to Bermuda. And to celebrate, the airline is offering introductory fares starting at $199 each way, including taxes.

“We are excited to launch BermudAir as Bermuda’s first carrier, maintaining our commitment to start filling seasonal service gaps and establish frequency of service to and from the island this fall,” BermudAir founder and CEO Adam Scott said in a statement. “Our mission to elevate the travel experience for everyone and provide well-timed, traveler-centric, stress-free flights on these new routes is just the beginning.”

BermudAir will launch flights from three U.S. airports within the next month, including:



Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Bermuda starting August 31, flying every day except Tuesday

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Bermuda starting September 22, flying every day except Wednesday

New York’s Westchester County Airport (HPN) to Bermuda starting August 31, flying daily

It’s worth noting that from August 31 through October 31, BermudAir’s planes, all E175s, will have 88 seats, only half of which will be sold, so each guest still has both aisle and window access. A supply chain issue delayed the arrival of the custom-designed suite seats, and the airline decided to do the initial launch without them.

Starting November 1, all the planes will be retrofitted with 30 pod-style seats spread across 15 rows in a 1-1 configuration, so each seat has aisle access. Every seat will have in-seat power, free Wi-Fi, and enough storage space for both a carry-on and personal item (there will be no overhead compartments on the aircraft). When the new cabin arrives, the fare will increase, with tickets starting at $999 each way.

All onboard food (including light treats from Bermuda-based French bakery l’Artisan Boulangerie and Ahmani’s Cookie Company) and beverages (such as the airline’s featured cocktail, a Dark ‘n’ Stormy—a mix of Goslings Black Seal Rum, ginger beer, and lime) are included.

Tickets are now available for purchase on flybermudair.com.