Behr Paint Will Pay You $10K to Travel for “Color Inspiration” This Summer

If you find yourself particularly captivated by colors while traveling, this opportunity could be your ideal pursuit.

Behr Paint is hiring the company’s first-ever “Color Explorer” to travel across the United States and Canada to source inspiration for new paint hues and names this summer. According to Behr’s website, the first qualification for the job is simple: “Must love color.”

The gig will take one candidate to North American destinations ranging from Lake Louise in Alberta’s Banff National Park to Rainbow Row in Charleston throughout the summer. During the trip, the Color Explorer will be tasked with documenting various experiences by taking photos, field notes, and contributing regular posts on Behr’s blog and social media accounts. Afterward, the Color Explorer will head to Behr’s headquarters in Orange County, California, to help create and name new colors inspired by the adventure.

“Our color experts travel the globe tracking down emerging color trends,” says Erika Woelfel, vice president of Color and Creative Services at Behr Paint. “We’re excited to give our Behr Color Explorer a glimpse into this process by sending them on a search for new hues to add to [our] color collection.”

In addition to the opportunity to travel across North America and contribute to the naming of new Behr paint hues, the Color Explorer will be paid a stipend of $10,000. All travel expenses (including flights and lodging) will be covered by the paint company.