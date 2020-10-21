Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More

Save $100 on Patagonia’s Nano Puff jackets for both men and women right now.

Find the right gear for any fall and winter adventures you have planned during this sale that runs until October 26.

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but it’s just the beginning of the holiday sales season. From now until October 26, Backcountry.com is discounting outdoor clothing and gear from five major brands—Patagonia, Arc’teryx, the North Face, Columbia, and Outdoor Research—up to 40 percent. Everything from waterproof hiking boots to ski gloves and rain jackets are on sale right now. To help you find the best deals in this sale, AFAR editors rounded up a few of our favorite items for any upcoming cold weather adventures you have planned. Patagonia Nano Puff Hooded Insulated Jackets Buy now: $149 (was $249), backcountry.com Patagonia’s Nano Puff jackets (pictured above) are a warm but easy-to-pack option for most outdoor adventures and are currently $100 off in both men’s and women’s sizes in select colors like black, gray, and a bright “Andes Blue.” Courtesy of Backcountry The North Face Campshire pullover hoodie for women in “Vintage White” The North Face Campshire Pullover Hoodies Buy now: $82–$104 (was $149), backcountry.com Any cabin getaway in the fall or winter requires ultra-cozy layers. The North Face Campshire pullover hoodie is made with recycled polyester fleece and comes with a zippered kangaroo pocket at the front for keeping your hands toasty during campfires. It’s on sale up to 45 percent off right now in women’s and men’s sizes in select colors. Courtesy of Backcountry Patagonia Planing 55L duffel in “Joya Blue” Patagonia Planing 55L Duffel Bags Buy now: $83 (was $139), backcountry.com Patagonia makes rugged, durable duffels that hold everything, making them a fine choice for a weekend getaway bag. This Patagonia Planing duffel bag—currently marked down as much as 40 percent in select colors—has one large main compartment for all your clothes, plus a bottom compartment to keep your wet gear separate. The grab handles also double as backpack straps, allowing you to go hands free. Courtesy of Backcountry The North Face Rolling Thunder carry-on in red The North Face Rolling Thunder 22-in. Carry-On Bags Buy now: $175 (was $269), backcountry.com

This rugged roller bag is small enough to carry on airplanes or throw into a crowded car trunk, but features 40 liters of capacity. A few color combinations are marked down up to 35 percent during this sale, including the bright red seen above for those who prefer their bags to stand out. Courtesy of Backcountry The Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II hiking boot in "Elk/Mountain Red" Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots Buy now: $63–$80 (was $90), backcountry.com The sturdy suede uppers of these lightweight hiking boots are fully waterproofed so you can take them out on damp trails and not worry about soggy socks. Columbia’s Techlite midsole provides extra comfort for long days on the trail, and the Omni-Grip sole gives you extra traction. They are marked down up to 30 percent off in select men’s sizes and colors; you’ll also find an 11 percent discount on the women’s version of this boot. Related The Best Hiking Boots and Shoes for Men Courtesy of Backcountry The Columbia Ice Maiden II boots in “Black/Columbia Grey” Columbia Ice Maiden II Lace Boots Buy now: $80 (was $90), backcountry.com Winter boots for less than $100 marked down even further? These stylish women’s boots don’t skimp on quality with waterproof leather uppers and a faux fur lining to keep your feet dry and cozy. Plus, they’re made with 200g insulation to keep your feet warm in temperatures as low as negative 25º Fahrenheit. An Omni-Grip sole will also prevent slips on ice. Courtesy of Backcountry The Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube gaiter in “Clay” Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube Neck Gaiters Buy now: $14 (was $19), backcountry.com Available in a rainbow of colors, Outdoor Research’s neck gaiters provide UPF-15 protection so your face and neck won’t get sunburned whether you use it skiing in the winter or hiking in the summer. Marked down 25 percent in all 24 colors, so why not stock up? Courtesy of Backcountry The Outdoor Research Stormbound Mitten in “Prussian Blue” Outdoor Research Stormbound Mittens Buy now: $74 (was $99), backcountry.com

