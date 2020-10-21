Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More

Courtesy of Backcountry
Save $100 on Patagonia’s Nano Puff jackets for both men and women right now.
Find the right gear for any fall and winter adventures you have planned during this sale that runs until October 26.
Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but it’s just the beginning of the holiday sales season. From now until October 26, Backcountry.com is discounting outdoor clothing and gear from five major brands—Patagonia, Arc’teryx, the North Face, Columbia, and Outdoor Research—up to 40 percent.
Everything from waterproof hiking boots to ski gloves and rain jackets are on sale right now. To help you find the best deals in this sale, AFAR editors rounded up a few of our favorite items for any upcoming cold weather adventures you have planned.
Patagonia’s Nano Puff jackets (pictured above) are a warm but easy-to-pack option for most outdoor adventures and are currently $100 off in both men’s and women’s sizes in select colors like black, gray, and a bright “Andes Blue.”
Any cabin getaway in the fall or winter requires ultra-cozy layers. The North Face Campshire pullover hoodie is made with recycled polyester fleece and comes with a zippered kangaroo pocket at the front for keeping your hands toasty during campfires. It’s on sale up to 45 percent off right now in women’s and men’s sizes in select colors.
Patagonia makes rugged, durable duffels that hold everything, making them a fine choice for a weekend getaway bag. This Patagonia Planing duffel bag—currently marked down as much as 40 percent in select colors—has one large main compartment for all your clothes, plus a bottom compartment to keep your wet gear separate. The grab handles also double as backpack straps, allowing you to go hands free.
This rugged roller bag is small enough to carry on airplanes or throw into a crowded car trunk, but features 40 liters of capacity. A few color combinations are marked down up to 35 percent during this sale, including the bright red seen above for those who prefer their bags to stand out.
The sturdy suede uppers of these lightweight hiking boots are fully waterproofed so you can take them out on damp trails and not worry about soggy socks. Columbia’s Techlite midsole provides extra comfort for long days on the trail, and the Omni-Grip sole gives you extra traction. They are marked down up to 30 percent off in select men’s sizes and colors; you’ll also find an 11 percent discount on the women’s version of this boot.
Winter boots for less than $100 marked down even further? These stylish women’s boots don’t skimp on quality with waterproof leather uppers and a faux fur lining to keep your feet dry and cozy. Plus, they’re made with 200g insulation to keep your feet warm in temperatures as low as negative 25º Fahrenheit. An Omni-Grip sole will also prevent slips on ice.
Available in a rainbow of colors, Outdoor Research’s neck gaiters provide UPF-15 protection so your face and neck won’t get sunburned whether you use it skiing in the winter or hiking in the summer. Marked down 25 percent in all 24 colors, so why not stock up?
Whether you’re looking for new gloves for skiing or just something for early morning dog walks in the winter, these women’s mittens will do the trick and are 25 percent off now. Made with 800+ fill down sandwiched between weather-resistant PrimaLoft insulation, these gloves will keep your hands warm and dry even in single-digit temperatures.
Arc’teryx’s Andra coat is reduced up to 30 percent right now in select colors. Not only will it keep you dry with a Gore-Tex membrane and adjustable hood, but its longline design makes it stylish enough for urban outings.
If you’re looking for serious weather protection for your winter outdoors activities, the Arc’teryx Alpha SV jacket—its strongest shell for skiing and mountaineering—is $200 off in both men’s and women’s sizes right now. A three-layer Gore-Tex membrane gives this jacket waterproof, but breathable protection.
