Add Some Sparkle to Your Travels With Away’s Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

Nov 16, 2021
A sparkly yellow suitcase will definitely stand out at the baggage claim.
This season, the direct-to-consumer luggage company is releasing hard-shell suitcases in five new colors, including yellow, red, and black with a high-shine glitter finish.
Away is launching its 2021 holiday collection with two different drops of limited-edition suitcases, as well as a few new travel bags and accessories.
On November 16, the first batch of new-this-season colors of the brand’s popular polycarbonate shell luggage launches with a pair of two-tone suitcases in Petal/Sand (pink and beige) and Pine/Green (dark and light green). Then on November 23, the direct-to-consumer luggage company will launch three more suitcase colors—red, black, and yellow—topped with a glittery finish. Each of the new limited-edition colors is available in the Carry-On, the Bigger Carry-On, the Medium, and the Large sizes of luggage and all retail for $350 or less.
The second holiday drop on November 23 will also include a brand-new Three Pocket Duffle as well as a black leather version of its Zip Backpack. To round out the collection and keep your travels organized, Away is also launching a new journal cover and jewelry sleeve. Each of these accessories is priced under $150, making them great presents for frequent travelers.
The entire holiday collection will be sold online and at Away stores everywhere from Los Angeles to London. Away’s limited-edition items tend to sell out quickly, so don’t sleep on these new releases.
