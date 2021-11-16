Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Travel Gear

Add Some Sparkle to Your Travels With Away’s Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

By Lyndsey Matthews

Nov 16, 2021

This season, the direct-to-consumer luggage company is releasing hard-shell suitcases in five new colors, including yellow, red, and black with a high-shine glitter finish.

Away is launching its 2021 holiday collection with two different drops of limited-edition suitcases, as well as a few new travel bags and accessories. 

On November 16, the first batch of new-this-season colors of the brand’s popular polycarbonate shell luggage launches with a pair of two-tone suitcases in Petal/Sand (pink and beige) and Pine/Green (dark and light green). Then on November 23, the direct-to-consumer luggage company will launch three more suitcase colors—red, black, and yellow—topped with a glittery finish. Each of the new limited-edition colors is available in the Carry-On, the Bigger Carry-On, the Medium, and the Large sizes of luggage and all retail for $350 or less.

The second holiday drop on November 23 will also include a brand-new Three Pocket Duffle as well as a black leather version of its Zip Backpack. To round out the collection and keep your travels organized, Away is also launching a new journal cover and jewelry sleeve. Each of these accessories is priced under $150, making them great presents for frequent travelers. 

The entire holiday collection will be sold online and at Away stores everywhere from Los Angeles to London. Away’s limited-edition items tend to sell out quickly, so don’t sleep on these new releases.

Courtesy of Away

Two-tone polycarbonate suitcases

Courtesy of Away

Sparkle polycarbonate suitcases

  • On sale November 23, 2021: The Carry-On, $245, awaytravel.com 
  • On sale November 23, 2021: The Bigger Carry-On, $265, awaytravel.com 
  • On sale November 23, 2021: The Medium, $315, awaytravel.com 
  • On sale November 23, 2021:  The Large, $345, awaytravel.com
  • Available colors: Cranberry, Black, and Saffron

Courtesy of Away

The Zip Backpack

  • On sale November 23, 2021: $245, awaytravel.com
  • Available color: Black

Courtesy of Away

The Three Pocket Duffle

  • On sale November 23, 2021: $345, awaytravel.com
  • Available colors: Clove (brown) and Black

Courtesy of Away

The Journal Cover

  • On sale November 23, 2021: $95, awaytravel.com
  • Available colors: Sand and Clove 

Courtesy of Away

The Jewelry Sleeve

  • On sale November 23, 2021: $125, awaytravel.com
  • Available colors: Cranberry and Petal

