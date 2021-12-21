Austria Reopens to Travelers as It Hits 2-Month Low in Virus Cases

Austria reported fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number since October, as the last few regions in the country reopened restaurants and hotels on Monday, December 20.

Austria saw 1,792 new infections in 24 hours, down from daily highs of around 13,000 daily cases in late November—a trend that stands in contrast to rising cases across much of Europe.

In response to a major surge of infections, the small Alpine nation went into a 20-day lockdown on November 22. National lockdown restrictions were lifted for vaccinated people on December 12 but remain in place for unvaccinated people.

Since December 12, each of Austria’s nine states has set its own policy regarding reopening: In some states, restaurants and hotels reopened immediately, while in others they remained closed a few days longer.

The capital, Vienna, opted to open shops and Christmas markets last week, but it kept restaurants and hotels closed until Monday.

The latest case numbers show the benefit of the lockdown, especially as the Omicron variant has led to rising cases elsewhere across Europe. Austria’s seven-day rate of new infections now stands at 215 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared with a high of 1,100 per 100,000 late last month.

In addition, the number of patients in intensive care units has also dropped, although more slowly than the case numbers. There are 475 people being treated in ICUs, down from a high of 664 in early December.