Austria Orders Nationwide Lockdown for the Unvaccinated

The Austrian government ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people that started at midnight Sunday, November 14th, to combat rising coronavirus infections and deaths.

The move prohibits unvaccinated people 12 and older from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going for a walk—or getting vaccinated.

Authorities are concerned about rising infections and deaths and that soon hospital staff will no longer be able to handle the growing influx of COVID-19 patients.

“It’s our job as the government of Austria to protect the people,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told reporters in Vienna on Sunday. “Therefore, we decided that starting Monday . . . there will be a lockdown for the unvaccinated.”

The lockdown affects about 2 million people in the Alpine country of 8.9 million, according to the Austria Press Agency (APA). It doesn’t apply to children under 12 because they cannot yet officially get vaccinated.

The lockdown will initially last for 10 days and police will go on patrol to check people outside to make sure they are vaccinated, Schallenberg said, adding that additional forces will be assigned to the patrols.

Unvaccinated people can be fined up to 1,450 euros (US$1,660) if they violate the lockdown.

Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe: only around 65 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated. In recent weeks, Austria has faced a worrying rise in infections. Authorities reported 11,552 new cases on Sunday; a week ago there were 8,554 new daily infections.

The seven-day infection rate stands at 775.5 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In comparison, the rate is at 289 in neighboring Germany, which has already also sounded the alarm over the rising numbers.

Schallenberg pointed out that while the seven-day infection rate for vaccinated people has been falling in recent days, the rate is rising quickly for the unvaccinated.

“The rate for the unvaccinated is at over 1,700, while for the vaccinated it is at 383,” the chancellor said.

Schallenberg also called on people who have been vaccinated to get their booster shot, saying that otherwise “we will never get out of this vicious circle.”

Quarantine-free travel from the United States to Austria is only permitted for fully vaccinated travelers who present a CDC-issued vaccination certificate indicating they received their second vaccine dose no more than 360 days prior to travel (a single-dose vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson is only considered valid for 270 days) or have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 180 days. COVID booster doses “extend the validity of vaccination status for an additional 360 days starting on the day of receipt of the booster dose,” according to the Austrian Embassy in Washington.

Unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. can still enter Austria but must pre-register, present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival (a PCR from within 72 hours of travel, or an antigen from within 48 hours of travel), and they must quarantine for 10 days.

>> Next: The World’s 10 Greenest Cities of 2020