Travel InspirationFood + DrinkRestaurants + Cafés
By Sarah Buder
  •  June 17, 2019

Anthony Bourdain’s Home State Opens Official Food Trail in His Honor

New Jersey officials debuted the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail, a statewide collection of local eateries where Bourdain filmed for a 2015 episode of “Parts Unknown.”
Anthony Bourdain’s Home State Opens Official Food Trail in His Honor

Although he was born in New York City, Anthony Bourdain spent most of his childhood growing up in Leonia, New Jersey.

Photo by Shutterstock

In the days, weeks, and months following Anthony Bourdain’s death last June, people around the world honored the late chef, author, and TV host by sharing personal stories of how he influenced them through his food-inspired travels. One year later, Bourdain’s legacy continues to be commemorated.

On June 13, the state of New Jersey (where Bourdain grew up) paid homage to his life with the debut of the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail. Officiated by the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism, the statewide trail runs from Bergen County down to Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Camden counties and includes 10 eateries that Bourdain visited in a 2015 episode of his Emmy-winning CNN series, Parts Unknown. Establishments on the route range from an 1890s oyster house to a restaurant and bar where during the New Jersey episode of Parts Unknown, Bourdain famously rivaled the specialty cheesesteaks on the menu with those found at any Philly joint. All of the eateries are located in areas accessible by car, train, or bus from New York City (and Philadelphia too).

According to NJ.com, a local news source on hand at the June 13 opening of the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail, members of the late chef’s family were present at the launch. The debut took place at Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee, a 1930s hot dog stand that Bourdain used to frequent as a kid. (In the New Jersey episode of Parts Unknown used as inspiration for the statewide route, Bourdain and his brother, Chris, reminisce about their childhood summers spent on the Jersey Shore over a meal at Kubel’s—a seafood restaurant that specializes in crab cakes and pies along the food trail.)

“It’s a bittersweet day for me because obviously Tony should be here,” said Chris Bourdain at the trail commemoration held at Hiram’s Roadstand. He then encouraged people to explore New Jersey’s culinary diversity beyond the trail’s 10 stops—a suggestion that suits the spirit of what people worldwide loved so much about his brother.

Here are the official Anthony Bourdain Food Trail locations:

  • Hiram’s Roadstand, 1345 Palisade Ave., Fort Lee
  • Tony’s Baltimore Grill, 2800 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City
  • Dock’s Oyster House, 2405 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City
  • James’ Salt Water Taffy, 1519 Boardwalk, 1325 Boardwalk, and 1901 Boardwalk, Atlantic City
  • Knife & Fork Inn, 3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City
  • Donkey’s Place, 1223 Haddon Ave., Camden
  • Tony & Ruth Steaks, 837 N. Eighth St., Camden
  • Frank’s Deli, 1406 Main St., Asbury Park
  • Kubel’s, 28 W. Seventh St., Barnegat Light
  • Lucille’s Country Cooking, 1496 Main St., Barnegat

The Anthony Bourdain Food Trail is just one way that the late chef’s life is being honored a year following his death. At the end of May, CNN released Anthony Bourdain Remembered, a tribute book of “memories and anecdotes” from fans, journalists, and prominent figures who met and spent time with Bourdain. It includes commentary from Barack Obama, who famously grabbed beer and noodles with Bourdain in Hanoi, Vietnam, on an episode of CNN’s Parts Unknown.

Also at the end of May, two of Bourdain’s longtime friends, chefs Eric Ripert and José Andrés, sent a tweet declaring that they would recognize June 25 (Bourdain’s birthday) as “Bourdain Day.” In the same tweet, the chefs called June “a very important month” and encouraged people around the world to share tributes to Bourdain on June 25 using the hashtag #BourdainDay.

Sarah Buder
Sarah Buder is a former associate editor at Afar, where she focused on arts, culture, architecture, LGBTQ travel, and solo travel. Sarah is currently an editor at Dwell, where she writes about the intersection of architecture and design with entertainment, travel, identity, and the internet. A native of the California Bay Area, she currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Sandstone rocks form an arch over cerulean blue water at the Crystal Lagoon in Comino
Health + Wellness
How to Experience a Different Kind of Wellness in Malta
Sponsored by
Reine, Norway
Journeys: Europe
15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights in Norway
Journeys: Europe
This 16-Day Nordic Trip Includes a Night in a Glass Igloo
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights with a Hurtigruten ship
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
Chase the Northern Lights Along Norway’s Arctic Coast
Sponsored by
Ålesund, Norway
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
12 Days, from Norway’s Fjords to Lapland’s Forests
Sponsored by
The rooftop pool of 1 Hotel Toronto
Health + Wellness
Where to Recharge in Toronto, From Spas to Lake Ontario
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Hotels
17 Magical Tree House Hotels Around the World
October 2, 2026 08:20 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A tram in Amsterdam featuring an image of Yayoi Kusama and depictions of her art for her Stedelijk Museum exhibit
Museums + Galleries
Yayoi Kusama’s Final Major Exhibit Is Taking Place in Amsterdam
October 2, 2026 05:22 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A humpback whale breaching in Alaska
Cruise
Ship Strikes Are Among the Biggest Threats to Whales. One Cruise Line Wants to Help Change That
October 1, 2026 01:36 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
3 people with dirt bikes practice figure eights in a field in British Columbia
Outdoor Adventure
I Crashed, Stalled, and Slayed a Few Dragons at Dirt Bike Camp in British Columbia
October 1, 2026 08:30 AM
 · 
Ashlea Halpern
Read More