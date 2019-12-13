New Orleans’s Best New Place to Eat Is the Airport—and Both Fliers and Nonfliers Can Indulge

The city’s new airport terminal features an impressive roster of restaurants from some of the city’s most respected chefs, and you don't need a boarding pass to try them out.

The new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) is now open, and in addition to providing the city with a much-needed new transportation hub, it is an impressive showcase of some of the foodie town’s most celebrated chefs. Added bonus: you don’t have to be a ticketed passenger to eat there. As of this month, the MSY Guest Pass allows the nonflying public to indulge in the new dining venues alongside their flying counterparts. The $1 billion terminal was designed by the late Argentine architect César Pelli and replaces the original terminal, which was constructed in 1959. The new structure features a long list of much-needed upgrades, including free high-speed internet; chargers at half of the seats in the gate areas; water bottle refilling stations; parents’ rooms; and music venues both before and after security. But the upgrade we’re most excited about is the food. There will be 40 retail stores throughout the terminal, including some standout dining venues that will likely have us heading to the airport a little early the next time we’re flying out of New Orleans. Courtesy of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport New Orleans really needed this new terminal; the old one was built in 1959. One of the centerpiece restaurants is Leah’s Kitchen, an homage to the late, self-taught Creole chef Leah Chase, who died earlier this year at age 96. The New York Times reported that Chase’s grandson, Edgar Chase IV, is running the much anticipated eatery, which will serve classic Creole cuisine.

Chase’s storied restaurant Dooky Chase’s, located in the city’s Tremé neighborhood, had an outpost in the airport’s old terminal, but that was shut down along with the old terminal on November 6. At Leah’s Kitchen, diners will be able to indulge in Leah’s famed fried chicken and gumbo to the backdrop of a large mural depicting her image. Courtesy of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport The chic Folse Market by chef John Folse will be serving New Orleans–style seafood and po’boys. Another star player is Folse Market from Louisiana native chef John Folse, who has become a global ambassador for Cajun cuisine. Together with New York chef Rick Tromato, Folse is at the helm of the upscale Restaurant R’evolution in New Orleans’s French Quarter. The Folse Market at the new terminal serves seafood, po’boys, charcuterie, coffee, and wine; it also sells merchandise. Chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse, who has longtime roots in New Orleans, is represented in the new MSY terminal as well. Emeril’s Table is among the list of establishments offering travelers New Orleans cuisine and cocktails before their flights. One of the newcomers we’re most jazzed about is the highly acclaimed New Orleans venue MoPho from chef Michael Gulotta, which marries southern favorites like shrimp and grits with Vietnamese standards, including, of course, pho soup. MoPho’s interpretation of Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches offers fillings such as “Nola hot sausage,” fried shrimp, and fried oyster with more traditional banh mi fixings. Photo by p11photo/Shutterstock Why yes we will have one more order of beignets before we leave, thank you. For a sweet souvenir, New Orleans beignet institution Café du Monde has set up shop in the new terminal for all last-minute fried-and-powdered-goodness needs, along with Angelo Brocato, which has been doling out Italian gelato and desserts in New Orleans since 1905.

