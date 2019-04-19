An Inside Look at Japan’s New Cat-Themed Tiffany Cafe and Concept Store

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.
Apr 19, 2019
Tokyo's Cat Street is home to Tiffany’s newest concept store and cafe.
Now, you can have breakfast at Tiffany’s in Tokyo.
There are already dozens of Tiffany & Co. stores throughout Japan, but today the iconic jewelry brand is opening its very first Tiffany Cafe in Tokyo’s Harajuku neighborhood, at the brand-new Tiffany @ Cat Street concept store.
The store gets its name from its location (there are no cats inside, sorry), which is one of Tokyo’s most popular pedestrian streets. Stretching between Harajuku and Shibuya, Cat Street is lined with shops, restaurants, and art galleries, including the angular Bank Gallery designed by Tadao Ando that Tiffany @ Cat Street is taking over for its three-year run.
The top floor of the six-level concept store will feature Japan’s first Tiffany Cafe. It’s the second of these cafés in the world; The Blue Box Cafe opened at the New York flagship in November 2017. The Tiffany Cafe @ Cat Street is decorated in that signature Tiffany blue, but is much more modern and casual with diner-like booths. The café will serve breakfast (of course) as well as a variety of New York–inspired food like hot dogs and cheese pretzels, plus Tiffany blue doughnuts.
In addition to items from the Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, and Tiffany Paper Flowers collections, an exclusive collection of charms engraved with the Tiffany @ Cat Street logo (which also appears on the store’s facade) will be sold in limited quantities to celebrate the store’s opening. The charms come in sterling silver and 18K rose gold in a basic tag shape (¥16,500 or US$147) as well as a key shape (from ¥10,600 or US$95).
A new collection of Tiffany T Smile mini color pendants (¥198,000 or US$1,769) and bracelets (¥205,000 or US$1,831) will also make their debut at the new Tokyo store in pink sapphire, yellow sapphire, and blue topaz stones.Tiffany @ Cat Street is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the cafe is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (last order 6 p.m.).
6-14-5 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
