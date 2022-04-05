A Huge New Center in Dijon Promises Heaven for Fans of French Food and Wine

The Cité internationale de la gastronomie et du vin occupies a centuries-old heritage site in the historical capital of Burgundy.

share this article

Take an important heritage site in the Dijon city center. Team up with some of the biggest players in the business: Eric Pras, Burgundy’s only Michelin three-star chef, to oversee the restaurants; the Epicure Group to create a 3,000-bottle winetasting cellar; top professional school Ferrandi Paris, to inaugurate a culinary school campus. What do you get? A sprawling, one-stop epicurean venue to excite even the most critical gourmands. Slated to open on May 6, the Cité internationale de la gastronomie et du vin, or international center for gastronomy and wine, has been a decade in the making at a cost of 250 million euros (US$274 million). A building that was the city’s general hospital from 1204 to 2015 (when it was vacated for modern facilities) has morphed into a 16-acre complex that’s transformative for Dijon, both as a landmark destination for tourism and also in the creation of a new eco-neighborhood, with residential units, including social housing, surrounded by a park. “Here we are at kilometer 0 for the Burgundy wine route, which is classified by UNESCO,” said Mayor François Rebsamen last winter during an exclusive preview of the site. “Our ambition with this project is to celebrate Dijon as a city of gastronomy, a city of wine, and also tell the story of the French gastronomic meal, [added] in 2010 to UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage.” The entrance to the complex is a striking new contemporary building called the “Canon de lumière” (cannon of light). This elevated edifice of metal and glass will serve as the Cité’s architectural emblem, housing the Ecole Ferrandi, where intensive culinary courses will be taught in English. (There are both four-month professional programs and two-week discovery courses.) “Ferrandi is often described as the Harvard of gastronomy and hôtellerie,” said the school’s director Richard Ginoux at a Paris press conference on March 9, “and we share the same ambitions and values with the Cité internationale, positioned through excellence and with a desire to promote gastronomic heritage and savoir-faire internationally.” Inside the Cité, visitors will be able to sip the wines that made Burgundy famous; the Cave de la Cité, a soaring three-level space, will offer 250 different wines by the glass. Pair your winetasting with nibbles like charcuterie, cheese, and gourmet tapas—the menu was designed by chef Eric Pras of Maison Lameloise, a Burgundy institution that’s been recognized by Michelin since the publication of its very first guidebook in 1900. Keen to learn more about the terroir of Burgundy and the climats system recognized by UNESCO? Sign up for a winetasting workshop, between 40 minutes and one hour depending on the theme, with the L’Ecole des Vins de Bourgogne. A series of pavilions, including the beautifully renovated Grand Chapel, will house museum exhibitions dedicated to the food universe. Permanent shows on wine culture and the French gastronomic meal, explaining its inclusion on the UNESCO intangible heritage list, will be complemented by a show kitchen and rotating temporary exhibits. First up? An in-depth look at the world of pâtisserie, explaining the history, craft, and importance of pastry in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s Le Village Gastronomique, a marketplace with tastings, boutiques, and workshops with local artisans. The Librairie Gourmande, the celebrated Paris culinary bookstore, will open its first outpost inside. Bien sûr, a mustard bar will be on tap; visitors will be able to choose from a variety of gourmet condiments and fill up their own jars at Le Manège à Moutardes. “All the food professions will be concentrated here,” explained Jérémie Penquer, the project manager for the Cité. “The idea is that both tourists and Dijonnais will come here for a real experience.” There will also be a nine-screen movie theater, a startup incubator, and a four-star hotel, Sainte-Anne Dijon, scheduled to open in 2023 under the auspices of Curio By Hilton. “We anticipate 1 million visitors a year,” said Mayor Rebsamen. “The project is a major boost for Dijon.” Photo by François Weckerle and Vincent Arbelet 240 acres of Dijon's center is protected by historical monument status. Finding a high vantage point lets you take in the scene. A cultural renaissance Above all, the Cité reflects Dijon’s mission of valorizing cultural patrimony. The restoration itself was the region’s biggest construction project in 12 years, employing 600 full-time workers to bring new life to a quarter that had been desolated by the hospital’s closure. Four archeological digs took place, one involving a cemetery with victims of the plague. (Important finds will be displayed inside “1204,” a multimedia exhibition space at the heart of the Cité that will tell Dijon’s history.) The project preserved centuries-old trees and remarkable historical treasures. Take, for example, the Chapelle Sainte-Croix de Jerusalem, a bijou-like church that dates from 1459. “The roof was removed tile by tile so that each one could be meticulously restored,” said François Deseille, the adjunct major overseeing the Cité. In the space that will house Eric Pras’s gastronomic restaurant, the workers unearthed enormous timber beams and stone vaults, beautiful historical details now proudly displayed. This focus on heritage is one of Dijon’s distinctions. With 240 acres of the city center protected by historical monument status, Dijon is home to one of the largest such preserved sectors in France. The historical capital of the Dukes of Burgundy shows off its architecture to masterful effect: the city center is pedestrianized, its cobblestone streets lined by Renaissance mansions and medieval half-timbered houses. Discover a multitude of bell towers and a menagerie of gargoyles on the “Owl’s Trail,” a popular walking circuit developed by the tourist office with 22 stops. (The owl sculpture, carved into the corner of Notre-Dame church on Rue de la Chouette, has been worn thin by the many hands touching it for good luck over the years.) Climb the 316 steps to the top of the Tour Philippe le Bon, built in the 15th century; there you can take in panoramas over the Dijon rooftops—all the way to Mont Blanc on a clear day. The stone staircase is embellished with sculptures of grapes, a testament to the renown of Dijon’s winemaking in the Middle Ages. Up until 1850, grapevines grew all over Dijon; in recent years, the mayor is on a quest to bring winemaking back into the urban fabric by planting grapevines—the goal is to obtain a distinct A.O.C. for Dijon wines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.