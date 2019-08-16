Amtrak Is Having a Half-Off Sale Right Now—but It Ends Soon

September can be one of the best months of the year to travel within the United States—especially since summer weather is expected to last long into the month in 2019. But if you don’t have flights booked or are looking for a more eco-friendly travel alternative, don’t worry. Amtrak is having a 50 percent off sale for all September train travel within the United States. But you’ll have to act quickly—the sale only lasts from Friday, August 16, to 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 17.

The sale applies to fares between September 1 and September 30, with no blackout dates. That means you can get one-way tickets even over Labor Day weekend on some of the most beautiful train routes in the United States, including the Coast Starlight between Seattle and Los Angeles.

Here are a few examples of where you can go:

Chicago to St. Louis: $16

Boston to Chicago: $58

Seattle to Portland, OR: $18

Seattle to Los Angeles: $62

San Francisco to Los Angeles: $33

Washington, D.C. to Charleston: $55

New York to Savannah: $70

Richmond to New York: $52

New York to Boston: $42 ($59 for Acela)

To book these fares, visit Amtrak.com. The discounts are automatically taken off the standard fare price. The sale is only available on reserved service, so you won’t be able to get half-off fares on commuter lines, including the Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, as well as Capitol Corridor, Hiawatha Service, and Pacific Surfliner.

>> Next: Best Fall Foliage Train Rides Around the World