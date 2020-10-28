Amtrak’s New High-Speed Trains Will Use 40 Percent Less Energy per Passenger

In northern Europe, the concept of flygskam—“flight shame” in Swedish—gained momentum last year, as more people opted for trains over planes in the name of sustainability. But in the United States, many American travelers who would like to reduce their carbon footprint by ditching air travel have fewer options and an aging Amtrak system.

That’s about to change very soon—at least for people who live along Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington, D.C. The new Acela Express Fleet—which is currently being tested and set to enter service in 2021—is being produced to reduce energy consumption by 40 percent per passenger, Amtrak said in a statement. The new efficiencies are all thanks to a new lightweight design, the Wall Street Journal reports.

In June 2019, Amtrak released images of the progress being made on its next-generation high-speed Acela trains from the Alstom factory in Hornell, New York, and now it is sharing sneak peeks of the new interiors as well.

The trains will feature recycled leather seats as well as a new sustainable food and beverage program. While details are scarce on how the food and drinks will be more ecofriendly, Amtrak says there will be more craft beer offerings.