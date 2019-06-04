Amtrak Is Having a Huge 2-for-1 Sale on Sleeper Trains Right Now

Jun 4, 2019
Two people can travel overnight between Los Angeles and Portland on the scenic Coast Starlight for less than $400 during this sale.
Act quickly! This limited sale ends June 10.
Amtrak is having a Buy One Sleeping Accommodation Bring a Companion Free Sale from now until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 10, for travel across the United States from August 1 to March 31, 2020, with no blackout dates.
This means that when you purchase a ticket for a bedroom or roomette (Amtrak’s smaller private room option) on board any of Amtrak’s trains with sleeper cars, you can bring a guest along for free, as long as the guest stays in the same room with you. All of Amtrak’s sleeping accommodations include private cabins that convert into sleeping quarters at night, while some routes even offer meals in the ticket price.
If you’ve been curious about long-distance train travel, now’s the time to book your tickets. For travel from the end of this summer all the way through next spring, you can book a roomette for two for as low as:
This sale is available for any Amtrak train that has sleeping accommodations, which includes some of the most scenic train lines in the United States, like the California Zephyr, Coast Starlight, Southwest Chief, Empire Builder, and the Lake Shore Limited. Sleeping accommodations are also available on the Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Crescent, Silver Star, Silver Meteor, Sunset Limited, and Texas Eagle trains.
To book tickets, visit Amtrak.com and use the code V540 to get the discounted fare from the standard price.
