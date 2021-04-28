Get $50 Train Fares During Amtrak’s 50th Anniversary Sale

Amtrak is turning the big 5-0. To celebrate, it’s throwing a huge sale with fares marked down 50 percent—with a maximum fare of $50 per segment—on routes nationwide for one-way coach class and Acela business-class tickets. The 50th Anniversary Sale offers can be booked now through May 5, for travel dates between June 2 and November 13, 2021.

Right now you can book one-way tickets on Amtrak trains for as low as:

New York to Miami: $50

New York to Boston: $30 ($50 for Acela)

New York to Washington, D.C.: $30 ($50 for Acela)

Los Angeles to Seattle: $50

Washington, D.C. to Chicago: $50

Chicago to Los Angeles: $50

The offer is valid on all Amtrak routes except Pacific Surfliner, New Haven–Springfield Shuttle, Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh only, and 7000-8999 thruway connecting services. That means in addition to some of the most scenic train routes in the United States being just $50, Auto Train fans can also book one-way tickets from Lorton, Virginia, to Sanford, Florida, for just $50 during this sale (plus the cost of your car).

Things to keep in mind before booking

Per federal law and Amtrak policy, all employees and customers two years and older are required to wear a face mask onboard Amtrak trains and in stations. In addition to enhanced disinfecting protocols at stations and onboard, Amtrak trains are also equipped with filtration systems that cycle fresh air through cars every four to five minutes.

While tickets are nonrefundable, they can be changed for free. If you completely cancel your ticket, a 25 percent cancellation fee applies.

How to book

To book tickets, visit amtrak.com/50th-anniversary-sale and the discount will be automatically applied to the standard fare.

