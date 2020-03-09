The New Amex Centurion Lounge at LAX Is 13,900 Square Feet of Calm Amid Chaos

What terminal is the Centurion Lounge in at LAX?

With its starry ceiling and dim lighting, the Moonrise tranquility room aims to relax passengers before red-eye flights.

As for that complimentary food and drink program? Instead of serving up your average airport fare, Amex tapped the James Beard Award–winning local chef Nancy Silverton to pull inspiration from her own restaurants (like Osteria Mozza ) to create a menu full of local ingredients. Some dishes you can find there include Mozza meatballs, farro salad with fresh herbs and feta, asparagus egg pie, and panettone french toast. Cocktails created by mixologist Jim Meehan also include local products like Miracle Mile Bitters and Dirty Sue cocktail cherries.

In addition to amenities like high-speed Wi-Fi and complimentary food, wine, and cocktails that are available at other Centurion Lounges, the Centurion Lounge at LAX also features spa services from Exhale, a family-friendly room, and a custom mural created by Danielle Garza, the L.A.-based mixed media artist who also goes by “Ellierex”. A first for the brand, the LAX Centurion Lounge will also feature “Sunrise” and “Moonrise” tranquility rooms that offer both brightly lit and dimly lit quiet areas to help travelers adjust to new time zones between flights.

The long-awaited Centurion Lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) finally opened on March 9—making it American Express’s 12th airport lounge. At nearly 14,000 square feet, it’s also the largest one yet.

The Centurion Lounge at LAX is located after security in the Tom Bradley International Terminal and can be accessed through Terminals Four, Five, Six, Seven, and Eight. You’ll find the lounge immediately to the left after clearing security on level two of Tom Bradley International Terminal. The lounge is open from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Courtesy of American Express The Sunrise tranquility room features illuminated walls and a dawn-like atmosphere to help keep jet-lagged travelers awake.

How do you get access to the Centurion Lounge at LAX?

As with other American Express Centurion Lounges, access will be complimentary for Platinum Card Members, Centurion Members, and Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card Members. While Platinum Card Members can bring up to two companions into the lounge for free, Centurion Members can bring their immediate family or up to two guests into the lounge with them. Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card Members can bring up to two guests at rate of $50 per person, per visit.

Travelers have sung the praises of other Centurion Lounge locations, which are not associated with any specific airline.

If you’re (1) a frequent international Traveller and (2) live in a city w/ a #centurion lounge, the AMEX platinum card is definitely worth it. — Erik Goins (@ErikMGoins) June 3, 2018

@AskAmex thanks for the super fast WiFi in the #centurionlounge in Miami pic.twitter.com/T00AJUbKlH — Robert DeVita (@radevita) June 10, 2018

Courtesy of American Express Wood paneling at the new LAX Centurion Lounge is inspired by the silhouette of the Hollywood Hills.

What other airports have Centurion Lounges?

The LAX lounge is the third Centurion Lounge to open in 2020, after American Express opened locations at both Charlotte Douglas International and Phoenix Sky Harbor International airports in January and February.

The three new lounges join an expanding network that already operates out of New York’s LaGuardia Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Miami International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Las Vegas’s McCarran Airport, Hong Kong International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

American Express has plans to open new Centurion Lounge locations at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, London Heathrow, and Denver International Airport in the future.

This article originally appeared online on June 13, 2018; it was updated on March 9, 2020, to include current information.

>>Next: Which Airline Has the Best Wine in the Sky?