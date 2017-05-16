American Writers Museum Opens in Chicago

From Mark Twain to Toni Morrison, Arthur Miller to Lin-Manuel Miranda, the United States has produced its fair share of fantastic writers over the past few hundred years. Now—finally, really—there’s a museum to celebrate this colorful history.

That museum, the American Writers Museum, has opened in Chicago, adding another museum to a city already renowned for its cultural institutions.

According to an article in the New York Times, the museum has 13 exhibits in six galleries that pay homage to work spanning a variety of genres: fiction, nonfiction, children’s fiction, plays, and even sports writing. Although there’s no formal section on travel writing, the museum does spotlight certain individual works that fall into this category. (Woo-hoo!)

Essentially, the place makes a statement that good writing comes in many forms.

To that end, the museum values ideas and history over artifacts. Sure, there’s an exhibit that “introduces” visitors to old-school typewriters, but the place does not have an extensive collection of pens and Moleskine notebooks from authors of yesteryear. It also wasn’t meant to be a library; while the place provides timelines and displays with information about America’s great authors—as well as the sociopolitical context behind them—it does not feature many of the books they wrote.

There is, however, one “book” on display: Jack Kerouac’s On the Road. Kerouac typed out the original manuscript on a Torah-like 120-foot scroll, and that scroll is on display in a temporary exhibit titled “The Beat Journey: Jack Kerouac’s On the Road.”