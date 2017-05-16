The Quirkiest Ways to Hail a Cab Around the World

From Cuba to Thailand, these are the local rules you’ll need to know before you try to flag down a ride. Plus, some general tips for hailing a cab anywhere.

One of my first solo trips was to Rome, Italy. I spent my days touring churches, ruins, and museums, but come nightfall, I was always lost somewhere unfamiliar and couldn’t seem to hail a cab back to my hotel to save my life. I kept trying to flag the taxis that whizzed past, but the drivers either completely ignored me or wagged a finger back and forth at me like I was doing something wrong. As it turns out, I was doing something wrong—in Italy, drivers aren’t allowed to pick up passengers on the street. As an Italian friend later explained to me, in Italy you’ve got two choices: head to labeled taxi ranks or call and wait for a ride. Oops. It just goes to show that wherever you’ve landed, getting a cab may not be as straightforward as you imagine. Here are some surprising ways that locals flag down taxis in destinations around the world. Point to the ground

Ecuador In Cuenca, when you see one of the city’s yellow taxis driving in your direction, stretch out your arm and point toward the ground. If the driver doesn’t stop, he’s busy or off-duty. Be sure to check that the cab’s got the standard rates advertised on the door, and pop your head inside to see that there’s actually a meter, although many drivers will try not to use them.

In bigger cities like Guayaquil, Manta, Portoviejo, and Quito, for safety reasons you should hightail it to a hotel or restaurant and have the front desk call a registered radio taxi for you—or, upload the Easy Taxi app and hail one from there. Shout your destination

Athens, Greece

Instead of walking all the way back to your hotel from the Acropolis, you can yell out your destination to taxis rushing by. If your stop is on the way, drivers may even pick you up for a shared ride. Just don’t use the open-palm stop signal to hail a cab—this is a not-so-nice gesture in Greece. Another option? Order your cab using the Taxibeat app—it includes info about the vehicle, the driver, and what languages the driver speaks. Reverse shoo

Seoul, South Korea To wave a cab over in Seoul, stick out your hand, palm down and move your hand toward you in a sort of reverse shooing motion. Don’t bother waving at cabs with the green light on—in Seoul, red lights mean a taxi’s available for hire. On a budget? Don’t hire a black cab. Regularly priced taxis are silver, orange, and white. “Deluxe” black taxis cost twice as much. Always get in on the passenger side—the driver-side doors (front and back) are usually locked. Call ahead for a lower fare

Warsaw, Poland Warsaw, Poland Unlike in many places around the world, in Warsaw, calling ahead won’t cost you extra. Here, calling ahead is 30 percent cheaper than hailing a spur-of-the-moment ride.

Another important tip? Mermaids are your friends. In Warsaw, all official cabs have sirens of the sea on their front doors—they’re an official symbol of the city. In the front window, there should also be a hologram with license and registration number. Stick to tourist taxis

Havana, Cuba Havana, Cuba While many different kinds of cabs circle Havana’s streets, only some can legally transport visitors, which is why it’s important to choose carefully. Sure, drivers who are legally limited to local clientele will take on tourists sometimes, but they’re also likely to kick you out in a hurry if they spot any authorities hovering nearby. Sadly, the cheapest (and greenest) way to get around town, a bici-taxi, a rickshaw of sorts, is off-limits to tourists. The city’s moped “coconut” taxis come in two versions—yellow for tourists and black for locals. Want to ride around in one of Cuba’s classic cars and meet lots of locals? Hop in one of the city’s taxis colectivos—just be sure to tell the driver where you’re headed first, as these cars tend to follow a set route around town. Hold out your hand to be kissed

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia The best way to hail a cab on the street in the Mongolian capital is by holding out your hand as if you’re a queen extending your arm to let an admirer kiss your hand (palm and fingers down). That said, this gesture will attract official and unofficial taxis, as many locals pick up riders for extra cash on their daily commutes.

