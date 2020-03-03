Book $99 Flights to Hawaii During This Alaska Airlines Sale

Time to stock up on reef-safe sunscreen and get your swim gear in order. Alaska Airlines is having a two-day sale on flights between California and Hawaii with one-way fares starting as low as $99. It may not be as cheap as those $49 fares Southwest had last year when it launched its Hawaii service, but $200 round-trip flights to Hawaii are nothing to scoff at (especially for a highly rated airline like Alaska).

You’ll have to act quickly—this flight deal can only be booked between March 3 at 12 a.m. PT through March 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Thankfully, the window for traveling is quite a bit wider. Travel dates are available for flights to and from Hawaii on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only between April 21 and May 20, 2020.

Here are a few routes that those $99 one-way fares can be found on, if you need destination inspiration:

Los Angeles to Maui

San Diego to Kauai/Kona

San Jose to Kona/Honolulu/Maui/Kauai

Keep in mind that those $99 fares are for Saver fares, Alaska’s version of Basic Economy. If you’d like to be able to pick your seat when you book and not board last, fares for its main cabin service are still pretty dang cheap (just $129 one-way). Sale fares can be found by booking directly through alaskaair.com.