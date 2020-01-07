These Are the Most On-Time Airlines in the United States

When you book a flight, you probably consider things like which airline offers the best fares, the largest amount of legroom, and the biggest seats in economy. But above all else, whether or not an airline can get you to your destination on time probably matters the most to you.

OAG, a leading provider of air travel data, recently released its annual Punctuality League 2020 report. Of the most on-time airlines in the world, only two U.S. carriers—Hawaiian Airlines and Delta—earned a spot in the top 20 globally.

The national airline of Indonesia, Garuda Indonesia, took the top spot overall with its flights arriving on time 95.01 percent of the time in 2019, while Panama’s Copa Airlines and Japan’s low-cost Skymark Airlines came in second and third, respectively. (Hawaiian ranked 4th overall and Delta came in 14th.) Even though Qatar Airways was recently named the world’s best airline of 2019 by Skytrax, the data shows that its flights were only on time 80.32 percent of the time in 2019.



Using 57.7 million flight records from 2019, OAG ranked the largest 250 airlines in the world based on their on-time performance. According to its parameters, on-time performance was defined as flights that land within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival times.