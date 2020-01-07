Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Air Travel

These Are the Most On-Time Airlines in the United States

By Lyndsey Matthews

01.07.20

share this article
flipboard
Hawaiian Airlines is the most on-time U.S. airline.

Photo by MikeRMoore / Shutterstock

Hawaiian Airlines is the most on-time U.S. airline.

Hawaiian Airlines and Delta were the only U.S. carriers to make the top 20 in OAG’s Punctuality League 2020 report.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

When you book a flight, you probably consider things like which airline offers the best fares, the largest amount of legroom, and the biggest seats in economy. But above all else, whether or not an airline can get you to your destination on time probably matters the most to you.

OAG, a leading provider of air travel data, recently released its annual Punctuality League 2020 report. Of the most on-time airlines in the world, only two U.S. carriers—Hawaiian Airlines and Delta—earned a spot in the top 20 globally.

The national airline of Indonesia, Garuda Indonesia, took the top spot overall with its flights arriving on time 95.01 percent of the time in 2019, while Panama’s Copa Airlines and Japan’s low-cost Skymark Airlines came in second and third, respectively. (Hawaiian ranked 4th overall and Delta came in 14th.) Even though Qatar Airways was recently named the world’s best airline of 2019 by Skytrax, the data shows that its flights were only on time 80.32 percent of the time in 2019.

Using 57.7 million flight records from 2019, OAG ranked the largest 250 airlines in the world based on their on-time performance. According to its parameters, on-time performance was defined as flights that land within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival times.

Article continues below advertisement

Cirium, another air travel data and analytics company, released a similar report in early January 2020 that put Delta at the top for U.S. airlines. While both reports use annual Available Seat Kilometers (the number of seats available multiplied by the number of kilometers flown) to determine which airlines to consider, Cirium only pulled data from the top 15 percent in North America, which eliminated Hawaiian from its rankings.

Here’s how each of the nine major U.S.-based carriers scored in OAG’s most recent report:

  1. Hawaiian Airlines: (87.4%) 
  2. Delta Airlines: (83.56%)
  3. Alaska Airlines: (81.49%) 
  4. Spirit Airlines: (79.42%)
  5. Southwest Airlines: (79.4%) 
  6. Allegiant Air: (78.97%)
  7. American Airlines: (77.9%) 
  8. United Airlines: (76.28%) 
  9. JetBlue Airways: (73.81%) 

When you count in other North American airlines, Canada’s Westjet would’ve come in 7th in this ranking with an on-time performance of 78.98 percent in 2019. While JetBlue came in last place in these rankings for U.S. airlines, it did improve its on-time performance in 2019.

See the full list of ratings at OAG.com.

This article originally appeared online on July 1, 2019; it was updated on January 7, 2020, to include current information.

>> Next: How Early Should You Actually Get to the Airport?

popular stories

  1. RIP Hipmunk, the Travel Booking Site That Took the “Agony” out of Search

    Tips + News

  2. Meeting the Lone Resident of the Highest Village in Europe

    Outdoor Adventure

  3. Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines

    Tips + News

more from afar

These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020

These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020

Travel News

Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall

Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall

Travel News

Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines

Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines

Travel News

How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020

How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020

National Parks