Airfares to Europe Are Really Low Right Now—Here’s How to Get the Best Deals

If you are worried that the recent demise of Wow Air will mark the end of affordable transatlantic flights, you can relax. According to a report from Hopper, airfare to Europe is currently the cheapest it’s been in three years.

By having its data science team analyze a real-time feed of more than 25 billion daily flight prices, the airfare predicting app discovered that the average price for a round-trip ticket to Europe in spring is currently $637, the lowest point it’s reached in the past three years and down 15 percent from the same time last year.

Here’s how you can use the data Hopper found to get the best possible deal for your next flight to Europe.

Travel in spring instead of summer

While summer fares are also the lowest they’ve been in three years, you’ll save even more by traveling in the springtime. This year, the average price of a round-trip ticket in summer is currently $909, but if you plan a trip a few months earlier, you’ll find fares averaging $637 for many European destinations.

Prices for the most popular destinations, including London, Paris, Rome, Madrid, and Amsterdam, are slightly higher than that number, but you’ll still get significant savings by flying in spring versus summer.