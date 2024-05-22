A Few Lucky Pixar Fans Can Visit an Airbnb Inspired by “The Incredibles”

Just three weeks ago Airbnb introduced “Icons,” a new category on the vacation rental platform that includes once-in-a-lifetime accommodations and experiences available by request only. Now, its newest offering will give guests the opportunity to live out their superhero (or super villain) dreams for the day.

This June, a collection of Pixar fans will get to spend the day at a recreation of the mansion of Edna Mode, the fabulous and feisty superhero costume designer from The Incredibles, in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary.

The fashion-forward midcentury home, which includes a tray of Mode’s signature glasses and her top secret sketchbook, is in Los Angeles near the Sunset Strip. And while guests can’t spend the night, the three-hour experience includes a 1:1 consultation with the help from “Edna’s team of expert designers” to create their own personalized supersuit using “intricate details and fabric swatches . . . all with the Edna Mode stamp of approval,” per a press release. The custom supersuit will be mailed to the visitors once it’s finished a few weeks later.

Guests will get to select materials to design their own custom supersuit that will be shipped to them after the experience. Photo by Spencer Lowell

The mansion is filled with details from the movie, including a tray of Mode’s signature glasses. Photo by Spencer Lowell

The listing is already live on Airbnb’s website and is written in Edna’s voice—she describes her biography title as “Bold! Dramatic! Me!” The “booking period” will open Friday, May 24, at 6 a.m. PT and close on Tuesday, May 28, at 11:59 p.m. PT on Airbnb’s website. To enter, you’ll need an active account to participate, provide your name and contact information, and answer a question about why you want to go. Only 15 groups of four will get to experience Edna’s mansion, with the day trip falling sometime between June 6 and 29, 2024.

Previous Airbnb experiences—like a night in the English pub from Ted Lasso or a stay in Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse—were on a first come, first served basis. However, for this experience, organizers will choose a bunch of random entries and then narrow them down to winners based on their “unique perspective and connection to the icon,” according to the booking page. Once chosen, winners have 24 hours to confirm attendance. Selected guests are responsible for getting themselves to California but don’t need to pay for the experience itself.

The fabulous midcentury mansion is located off of the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. Photo by Spencer Lowell

This isn’t the only opportunity for Pixar fans to enjoy their favorite movies. Airbnb will open a second booking request period for another 10 one-night stays at the Up house—strung up by more than 8,000 balloons and a crane in Abiquiu, New Mexico—on Monday, May 27, at 6 a.m. PT through Monday, June 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The stays will take place July 10–25, 2024. Like Edna’s mansion, guests need to plan and pay for their own travel but the Airbnb booking is free.

The rental booking company has also shared plans to make the headquarters from Inside Out 2 (in theaters June 14) sometime in June, though no specific dates have been announced yet.