Tips + NewsTrending News
By Bailey Berg
  •  May 22, 2024

A Few Lucky Pixar Fans Can Visit an Airbnb Inspired by “The Incredibles”

To celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary, Airbnb recreated Edna Mode’s chic mansion in Los Angeles. Here’s how you can visit.

Superhero costume behind a glass wall with two chairs in front of it, red background with violet floor and ceiling

Inside the recreation of Edna Mode’s design lab where she pressure tests her supersuits by pulverizing them into pulp

Photo by Spencer Lowell

Just three weeks ago Airbnb introduced “Icons,” a new category on the vacation rental platform that includes once-in-a-lifetime accommodations and experiences available by request only. Now, its newest offering will give guests the opportunity to live out their superhero (or super villain) dreams for the day.

This June, a collection of Pixar fans will get to spend the day at a recreation of the mansion of Edna Mode, the fabulous and feisty superhero costume designer from The Incredibles, in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary.

The fashion-forward midcentury home, which includes a tray of Mode’s signature glasses and her top secret sketchbook, is in Los Angeles near the Sunset Strip. And while guests can’t spend the night, the three-hour experience includes a 1:1 consultation with the help from “Edna’s team of expert designers” to create their own personalized supersuit using “intricate details and fabric swatches . . . all with the Edna Mode stamp of approval,” per a press release. The custom supersuit will be mailed to the visitors once it’s finished a few weeks later.

Room with supersuit costume materials and woman, man, and child mannequins in supersuits

Guests will get to select materials to design their own custom supersuit that will be shipped to them after the experience.

Photo by Spencer Lowell

Tray of three pairs of round eyeglasses

The mansion is filled with details from the movie, including a tray of Mode’s signature glasses.

Photo by Spencer Lowell

The listing is already live on Airbnb’s website and is written in Edna’s voice—she describes her biography title as “Bold! Dramatic! Me!” The “booking period” will open Friday, May 24, at 6 a.m. PT and close on Tuesday, May 28, at 11:59 p.m. PT on Airbnb’s website. To enter, you’ll need an active account to participate, provide your name and contact information, and answer a question about why you want to go. Only 15 groups of four will get to experience Edna’s mansion, with the day trip falling sometime between June 6 and 29, 2024.

Previous Airbnb experiences—like a night in the English pub from Ted Lasso or a stay in Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse—were on a first come, first served basis. However, for this experience, organizers will choose a bunch of random entries and then narrow them down to winners based on their “unique perspective and connection to the icon,” according to the booking page. Once chosen, winners have 24 hours to confirm attendance. Selected guests are responsible for getting themselves to California but don’t need to pay for the experience itself.

Exterior of a laragae, two-story white midcentury-modern home in Los Angeles at dusk

The fabulous midcentury mansion is located off of the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.

Photo by Spencer Lowell

This isn’t the only opportunity for Pixar fans to enjoy their favorite movies. Airbnb will open a second booking request period for another 10 one-night stays at the Up house—strung up by more than 8,000 balloons and a crane in Abiquiu, New Mexico—on Monday, May 27, at 6 a.m. PT through Monday, June 3, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The stays will take place July 10–25, 2024. Like Edna’s mansion, guests need to plan and pay for their own travel but the Airbnb booking is free.

The rental booking company has also shared plans to make the headquarters from Inside Out 2 (in theaters June 14) sometime in June, though no specific dates have been announced yet.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. She was formerly the associate travel news editor at Afar. Her work can also be found in the New York Times, the Washington Post, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, the Points Guy, Atlas Obscura, Vice, Thrillist, Men’s Journal, Architectural Digest, Forbes, Lonely Planet, and beyond.
From Our Partners
Riverdale Park East
Where to Travel Next
7 of the Best Outdoor Experiences in Toronto
Sponsored by
RendezViews Toronto
Where to Travel Next
Toronto’s Best Neighborhoods for Exploring on Foot
Sponsored by
The silhouette of a visitor in front of purple, illustrated projections at ARTECHOUSE in Washington, D.C.
Museums + Galleries
7 Music-Themed Museums to Visit in Washington D.C.
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
Man standing in front of departures board at airport
Travel Tips + Etiquette
OMG, LOL: How Airports Get Their 3-Letter Codes
May 20, 2024 03:19 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
REI camping gear
Packing Tips + Gear
The Best REI Anniversary Sale Deals for Travelers
May 20, 2024 01:23 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
A blue and white striped lighthouse with a small restaurant and bar area at the base on the beach in La Romana, Dominican Republic.
Air Travel News
American Just Added 8 New Routes to These Dreamy International Beach Destinations
May 17, 2024 06:14 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Waterfall in Iceland on a green mossy hillside
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Travel Editors Are Using Reddit to Plan Their Trips—Here’s Why You Should Too
May 17, 2024 10:46 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews